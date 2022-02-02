ICC U19 World Cup Semi-Final: Rajvardhan Hangargekar attempts 'helicopter shot' ahead of Australia clash - WATCH

As the Indian boys are taking over Australia in the ICC U19 World Cup semi-final in Antigua, a lot of hope pin on the Men in Blue to make it to the final and clinch their fifth trophy.

While the semi-final clash is on, a video of India's big-hitting fast bowling all-rounder Rajvardhan Hangargekar is making the rounds on social media. The all-rounder was seen practising some big hits in the nets and the International Cricket Council (ICC) posted a video of him trying to hit the throwdowns out of the park.

In a couple of those shots, it also seemed that Hangargekar was trying to emulate MS Dhoni's famous 'helicopter' shot. ICC soon took notice and captioned the video, "Is Rajvardhan Hangargekar practicing the helicopter shot? #U19CWC".

WATCH:

As far as the clash is concerned, India won the toss and opted to bat first at Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua and Barbuda. The Men in Blue have had a memorable tournament so far and pretty much dominated it winning all 4 games in the tournament so far.

Despite losing more than half of the players due to COVID right after the first game against South Africa, the wins against their other opponents speak volumes about their bench strength.

As far as Australia is concerned, they, on the other hand, also had a great run as out of the 4 games that they played so far, they have gone on to win 3. They lost on a single occasion to Sri Lanka.