Rajeev Shukla's tweet mentioning religion of four Indian players after Gabba Test win starts troll fest

Former chairman of Indian Premier League (IPL) Rajeev Shukla tweet celebrating India's historic win at the Gabba against Australia Down Under sparked a troll fest.

The Congress leader tweeted linking the victory of the Indian team with the religion of Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj.

Shukla wrote "Rishabh Pant-Hindu, Siraj-Muslim, Shubman Gill-Sikh, Washington Sundar-Christian. Together, all of them won India ..! Some of these messages have been sent to me by a friend of mine. What is your opinion.''

What was more shocking was that Washington Sundar isn't even a Christian and netizens were quick to point that out. Users even said that for them all the players were Indian.

Earlier, Shukla had tweeted a photo and on it was written that one Hindu and the other Muslim and both are happy that India won.

As for India, they retained the Border Gavaskar Trophy with a 2-1 series win over Australia and will now look to continue the same form against England at home.