Rajeev Shukla replaces Roger Binny as BCCI President ahead of Asia Cup 2025

Roger Binny is no longer the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as he reportedly stepped down from the post on Friday. Rajeev Shukla has taken over as the acting chief of the world's richest cricket board until the election of the next head.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.