BCCI president Roger Binny might be replaced by Rajeev Shukla soon due to a rule of the BCCI constitution. This rule doesn't allow any BCCI officer-bearer to hold the post after attaining age of 70. Know more about the rule and also Rajeev Shukla, who is the front-runner for the post.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will reportedly get a new president as Roger Binny is set to step down from the position soon. BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla is expected to replace him and take over his duties for three months until the next Annual General Meeting (AGM) in September this year. But why are reports of Roger Binny stepping down as BCCI president all over social media, and if these reports are believed to be true, what is this Age-Cap rule of the Indian Cricket Board? Let's find out.

Why will Roger Binny no longer be BCCI president?

The current BCCI president, Roger Binny, is turning 70 in July this year, which means he can not continue to be in the post as per the Cricket Board's Age-Cap Rule. As per the rule, any office-bearer, including the president, cannot remain in the post upon reaching the age of 70. This rule was added to the BCCI constitution after the reforms undertaken by the Justice Lodha Committee.

The rule also mentions that the vice president has to take over the charge in the president's absence, which means Rajeev Shukla will surely be appointed as the BCCI president for at least three months.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, even if Rajeev Shukla is appointed as an interim BCCI president, his tenure will end in September 2025 when the elections for the next BCCI office bearers take place.

Who is Rajeev Shukla?

The 65-year-old Shukla has been a well-known face in the journalism field, specifically in the 90s. Later, he joined politics and is currently a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha from Chhattisgarh and also a member of the Congress Working Committee. He was also a Cabinet Minister in the 2nd term of Dr Manmohan Singh-led UPA government.

Apart from politics, he has also served as the chairman of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for several years.