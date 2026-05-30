Rajat Patidar unfazed by India T20I selection talk, eyes only RCB-GT IPL 2026 final

Rajat Patidar said his complete focus remains on the IPL 2026 final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans, brushing aside discussions around India’s T20I selection. The RCB captain is aiming to guide the defending champions to another IPL title.

Rajat Patidar, captain of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, really seems to block out the world when he’s focused. Right now, the only thing on his mind is leading RCB to back-to-back IPL titles. They’re set to face Gujarat Titans in the 2026 final at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. The night before the big game, Patidar met with the media and, as always, kept things direct.

Someone asked if he’s hoping for a call-up to the Indian squad for the upcoming T20I tours to Ireland and England. Patidar didn’t dodge the question or give a rehearsed answer—he just said, "No." He made it clear: “No, I am not looking forward to the possibility of getting selected for those tours [in June and July,” he said. Patidar’s stunning, unbeaten 93 in the first qualifier helped push RCB past Shubman Gill’s Gujarat side earlier this week, but he isn’t letting that distract him.

Everyone knows the Titans’ top order has been on fire this IPL. Gill and Sai Sudharsan, opening the batting, have each scored over 700 runs this season. Jos Buttler at number 3 has chipped in with big contributions too. Patidar admitted their batting brings a lot of challenges but didn’t seem rattled. “Yes, their top-order is quite good. But we have some plans. We just need to execute them tomorrow,” he said.

Also read| Explained: How RCB stormed into IPL 2026 final as defending champions and table-toppers

Patidar isn’t one to get caught up in history, either. Only two IPL captains have ever won titles back-to-back—MS Dhoni with Chennai Super Kings in 2010 and 2011, and Rohit Sharma for Mumbai Indians in 2019 and 2020. A win on Sunday would put Patidar in that rare company, but he honestly just shrugged it off. “I don’t think about these things. Who has done what before me, I am not competing with anyone. I live in the moment. I am only focusing on tomorrow’s game,” he said.

Rest could make a difference, though. RCB played the first qualifier on Tuesday and have enjoyed a decent break, while Gujarat Titans just got through their knockout on Friday night against Rajasthan Royals. When asked if that gives RCB an edge, Patidar said, “Of course, we have some advantage on that front since we have had time to rest and recover. GT are coming into this game kind of right after their Qualifier 2. So, there is some advantage but it’s not that big. Both teams are pretty good and have played some good cricket.”

For Patidar, it all comes back to focus. Noise about history, selection, or anything else—he just tunes it out and gets ready for the next challenge.

Also read| Explained: How Gujarat Titans stormed into IPL 2026 final through Shubman Gill’s leadership and relentless bowling