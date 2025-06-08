While Patidar secured his place in the annals of history as an IPL-winning captain, he received accolades from cricket fans for allowing Kohli to take the spotlight and relish the moment after years of hard work to secure the trophy.

Rajat Patidar's unseen act of respect towards Virat Kohli following the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) final gained significant attention on social media as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) celebrated their first-ever trophy victory after defeating Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the championship match on Tuesday (June 3) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Patidar, who took on the role of RCB captain prior to the 2025 season made history as the franchise's inaugural title-winning captain. At the same time, Kohli achieved his first title in his career. The RCB icon holds the record as the league's all-time highest run-scorer and is the only player to have participated in all 18 seasons with the same team.

While Patidar secured his place in the annals of history as an IPL-winning captain, he received accolades from cricket fans for allowing Kohli to take the spotlight and relish the moment after years of hard work to secure the trophy.

A recent video from the celebrations has surfaced, depicting Patidar approaching Kohli and encouraging him to step forward and sign the camera. For those unfamiliar, it has become customary in recent years for the captain of the winning team to sign the camera after the final match. In the case of RCB, their captain invited the franchise's longest-serving player to perform this task.

Kohli was the standout player for RCB during the campaign, finishing as the top run-scorer with 657 runs across 15 innings, boasting an average of 54.75 and a strike rate of 144.71. He achieved eight half-centuries, all contributing to victories.

Patidar made history by becoming only the fourth captain in IPL history to secure the title in his debut season, following in the footsteps of Shane Warne, Rohit Sharma, and Hardik Pandya.

In the past, some of the most legendary cricketers have captained the franchise, including Kohli, Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble, Kevin Pietersen, Daniel Vettori, and Faf du Plessis, yet none succeeded in winning the trophy.

