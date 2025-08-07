After historic IPL win, RCB skipper Rajat Patidar overlooked for captaincy in THIS major tournament

Rajat Patidar won the IPL 2025 as the captain of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). He led the team to their historic maiden IPL title, ending an 18-year wait for the crown. Patidar’s calm and mature leadership was widely praised for its tactical astuteness throughout the season.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has finally broken their 18-year title drought by winning their first-ever IPL trophy in 2025, defeating Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the final match. The team's captain, Rajat Patidar, was an unexpected choice for many, especially when compared to prominent players like Virat Kohli. He accomplished what Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid, and Faf du Plessis were unable to achieve. However, just two months after securing his place in RCB history, Patidar has been overlooked for the captaincy in the upcoming Duleep Trophy 2025.

The Central Zone team for the Duleep Trophy 2025 has been announced, with Dhruv Jurel appointed as captain following his recent participation in the India squad that drew 2-2 against England in a five-match series. Patidar has been named vice-captain but will only play if he is fit.

It appears that the RCB captain may be dealing with an injury, although the specifics of the injury remain unclear. It could potentially be the finger injury he sustained while fielding against CSK during IPL 2025.

Another notable player included in the Central Zone squad for the Duleep Trophy is Kuldeep Yadav. The tournament is scheduled to take place from August 28 to September 11, which coincides with the Asia Cup 2025 that starts on September 8. If Kuldeep Yadav participates in the entire Duleep Trophy, it raises significant concerns about his availability for the Asia Cup.

Nevertheless, the Central Zone has named seven standby players, meaning that if Kuldeep is released for the Asia Cup, one of these players can take his place.

Central Zone Squad For Duleep Trophy 2025: Dhruv Jurel (c & wk), Rajat Patidar, Aryan Juyal, Danish Malewar, Sanchit Desai, Kuldeep Yadav, Aditya Thakare, Deepak Chahar, Saransh Jain, Ayush Pandey, Shubham Sharma, Yash Rathod, Harsh Dubey, Manav Suthar, Khaleel Ahmed

