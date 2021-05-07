Chetan Sakariya says he is the only bread-earner in his family after IPL was suspended

Chetan Sakariya, the young emerging star of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been doing rounds of the hospitals soon after he reached his home in Bhavnagar, Gujarat, since the suspension of the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) mid-season. Sakariya's father tested positive for the COVID-19 recently.

Sakariya, who played for the Rajasthan Royals in the 14th edition of the IPL, played all the 7 games for his side and took as many wickets at an economy of 8.22.

Talking to The Indian Express, Sakariya said, "I was lucky because I had received my part payment from Rajasthan Royals a few days ago. I straightaway transferred money back home, and that is helping my family the most in my toughest time."

Sakariya mentioned that because of IPL his whole life was about to change as his father has driven tempo all his life. "People are saying stop IPL. I want to tell them something, I am the only bread earner in my family. Cricket is the only source of my earnings. I can give better treatment to my father because of the money I earned from IPL. Had this tournament not happened for a month, it would have been tougher for me," The Indian Express quoted Sakariya as saying.

Sakariya is among a bunch of many domestic uncapped players, without a central contract, for whom IPL money is the only source for livelihood.

The wide-eyed Sakariya has impressed one and all in his short stint at the biggest stage with his control and accuracy with the ball as he was the lone Indian pacer, who featured in Royals' every game.