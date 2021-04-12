Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings: Live streaming, match timings IST for RR vs PBKS and all you need to know

Punjab Kings will begin their campaign in the Indian Premier League (IPL) against the Rajasthan Royals. The Punjab-based franchise which made some buys at the auction having the biggest purse.

Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, will be beginning a new era under their new skipper, Sanju Samson and the new head of the coaching staff, Kumar Sangakkara. Royals had let go of their skipper Steve Smith before this year's auction.

Here are all the details for Match 4 - Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings

When will Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings match start?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings match will start at 7:30 PM IST on Monday.

The venue of the Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings match?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings match will be played at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Which TV channels will broadcast Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings match live?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of the Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings match?

You can also watch the live streaming of the match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Playing XIs:

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Fabian Allen, Shahrukh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi.