RR vs LSG IPL 2025 Live Streaming: Rajasthan Royals will face Lucknow Super Giants in the 36th match of IPL 2025 at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

The Sawai Mansingh Stadium is gearing up for an exciting mid-season showdown in Match 36 of IPL 2025 as the Rajasthan Royals face off against the Lucknow Super Giants on April 19. The Royals have had a challenging season so far, currently sitting in eighth place on the table with only two wins in seven games. Their recent heartbreaking loss in a Super Over against the Delhi Capitals has only added to their struggles, and the pressure is on to turn their fortunes around.

On the other hand, the Lucknow Super Giants have been quietly building a strong campaign. With four wins in seven matches, they are currently in fifth place and in a good position to make a push for the playoffs. Although they suffered a narrow defeat to CSK in their last game, their top order batsmen, including Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh, have been in excellent form.

Live Streaming details

When will RR vs LSG IPL 2025 match take place?

The RR vs LSG IPL 2025 match will take place on Saturday, April 19. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7 PM IST.

Where will RR vs LSG IPL 2025 match take place?

The RR vs LSG IPL 2025 match will take place at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

Which channels will broadcast RR vs LSG IPL 2025 match?

The RR vs LSG IPL 2025 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming for RR vs LSG IPL 2025 match be available?



The RR vs LSG IPL 2025 match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Pitch report

The Sawai Mansingh surface in IPL is now more balanced, with an average first-innings score of 187. Chasing teams have won 3 out of 5 matches at this venue, indicating a slight advantage for batters in the second innings.

Weather report

The weather in Jaipur will be sunny with clear skies and a temperature of around 31 degrees. Humidity will be low, and there is no chance of rain.

Squads

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, David Miller, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Akash Deep, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh, Shamar Joseph, Manimaran Siddharth, Aryan Juyal, RS Hangargekar, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Akash Maharaj Singh, Mayank Yadav, Arshin Kulkarni

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Nitish Rana, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Shubham Dubey, Kumar Kartikeya, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kunal Singh Rathore, Akash Madhwal, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma, Vaibhav Suryavanshi

