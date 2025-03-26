RR vs KKR IPL 2025 Live Streaming: Rajasthan Royals will face-off against reigning Champions Kolkata Knight Riders at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.

The sixth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will be a clash between two teams that both lost their first matches of the season. The Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in what looks to be a thrilling match.

RR is coming off a loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad, while KKR fell short against RCB in their first match. The upcoming game is scheduled to take place on Wednesday at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. This match holds significant importance as the team that faces defeat will find themselves at a disadvantage in the competition.

Live Streaming details

When will RR vs KKR IPL 2025 match take place?

The RR vs KKR IPL 2025 match will take place on Wednesday, March 26. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7 PM IST.

Where will RR vs KKR IPL 2025 match take place?

The RR vs KKR IPL 2025 match will take place at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.

Which channels will broadcast RR vs KKR IPL 2025 match?

The RR vs KKR IPL 2025 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming for RR vs KKR IPL 2025 match be available?

The RR vs KKR IPL 2025 match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Pitch report

The Barsapara Cricket Stadium has a great surface for batting with a fast outfield and good bounce. Bowlers won't get much support and teams can chase big totals here.

Weather report

On Wednesday evening in Guwahati, the weather is expected to be very good with no rain or clouds. The temperature will be around 26 degrees with an average humidity of 58 percent.

