RR vs GT IPL 2025 Live Streaming: Rajasthan Royals will face Gujarat Titans in the 47th match of IPL 2025 at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) are gearing up to take on the Gujarat Titans (GT) in match number 47 of IPL 2025 at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on April 28. The table-topping GT are currently in excellent form with six wins and two losses, making them a formidable force this season. On the other hand, RR is on the brink of elimination from the playoffs race with only two wins and seven losses, making every upcoming game a crucial do-or-die situation for them.

In their previous encounter this season, GT secured a convincing 58-run victory over RR at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. After suffering five consecutive losses, RR will be eager to bounce back and secure a win at their home ground in Jaipur to keep their hopes alive for a spot in the top four.

In the history of the IPL, Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans have faced each other seven times. Out of these seven matches, GT emerged victorious six times while RR managed to secure a win only once.

Live Streaming details

When will RR vs GT IPL 2025 match take place?

The RR vs GT IPL 2025 match will take place on Monday, April 28. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7 PM IST.

Where will RR vs GT IPL 2025 match take place?

The RR vs GTI PL 2025 match will take place at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

Which channels will broadcast RR vs GT IPL 2025 match?

The RR vs GT IPL 2025 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming for RR vs GT IPL 2025 match be available?



The RR vs GT IPL 2025 match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Pitch report

Scoring runs in Jaipur hasn't always been a walk in the park, but that's made for some exciting matchups between the batters and bowlers. Get ready for another game where a score between 170 and 190 could lead to a nail-biting finish.

Weather report

The weather in Jaipur on Monday evening will be hot with a temperature of 30 degrees Celsius and low humidity of 11 percent. There is no rain expected, so it will be perfect conditions for a full game.

Squads

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Tushar Deshpande, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Sandeep Sharma, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Kunal Singh Rathore, Maheesh Theekshana, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma

Gujarat Titans Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Washington Sundar, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Ishant Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Karim Janat, Arshad Khan, Jayant Yadav, Dasun Shanaka, Kulwant Khejroliya, Gerald Coetzee, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu

Also read| 'If he persist this way then the title is...': Ex-India star accuses Ricky Ponting of bias towards 'foreigners' at Punjab Kings