Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals: Live streaming, match timings IST for RR vs DC and all you need to know

Match seven of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 will see Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in the second clash for both teams.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 15, 2021, 06:13 AM IST

Match seven of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 will see Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in the second clash for both teams.

Delhi Capitals defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) courtesy of an opening partnership between Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw. The Delhi franchise was even without a few key personnel namely Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada. However, Nortje would likely miss this clash as well after testing COVID-19 positive.

As for their opponents, the Rajasthan Royals, haven't had the best of starts. Ben Stokes has been ruled out of the IPL adds to the Royals woes given Jofra Archer is already on the sidelines. However, Rajasthan has a decent squad, with Liam Livingstone and David Miller vying for a place.

Here are all the details for Match 7 - Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals

When will the Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals match start? 

The Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals match will start at 7:30 PM IST on Thursday.

The venue of the Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals match?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals match will be played at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Which TV channels will broadcast Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals match live?    

The Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of the Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals match? 

You can also watch the live streaming of the match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. 

Playing XIs:

Rajasthan Royals: Manan Vohra, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (C&WK), Liam Livingstone/David Miller, Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahman, Shreyas Gopal and Chetan Sakariya

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (C&WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje and Amit Mishra/Umesh Yadav.

