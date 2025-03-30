RR vs CSK IPL 2025 Live Streaming: Rajasthan Royals will face-off against Ruturaj Gaikwad's Chennai Super Kings at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) are gearing up to take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 11th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Both teams are coming off some tough losses in their last outings.

RR had a tough time against the Kolkata Knight Riders, suffering an eight-wicket defeat. Their batting just didn’t click, leading to a total that was well below what they needed. To make matters worse, their bowling didn’t help much either, making it hard to defend such a low score.

Meanwhile, CSK suffered a crushing 50-run defeat against the RCB in their previous match. They struggled on their home ground, displaying some mediocre cricket skills.

Live Streaming details

When will RR vs CSK IPL 2025 match take place?

The RR vs CSK IPL 2025 match will take place on Sunday, March 30. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7 PM IST.

Where will RR vs CSK IPL 2025 match take place?

The RR vs CSK IPL 2025 match will take place at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.

Which channels will broadcast RR vs CSK IPL 2025 match?

The RR vs CSK IPL 2025 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming for RR vs CSK IPL 2025 match be available?



The RR vs CSK IPL 2025 match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Pitch report

Guwahati's track is slower with conditions to stay the same. Batting will be favorable, but spinners will also have some advantage. The toss winner may choose to field first; a score of around 170 will be competitive.

Weather report

The forecast predicts a temperature of approximately 29 degrees with intermittent cloud cover.

Squads

