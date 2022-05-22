Rajasthan Royals uses 'land kara de' meme after flight to Kolkata faces turbulence due to thunderstorm

Rajasthan Royals

The four teams for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 playoffs have been set and the top 4 sides have already started leaving for Kolkata for the qualifiers and the eliminator to be played.

However, the city has been facing heavy thunderstorms and winds gushing over 90 kilometres per hour since Saturday reporting multiple casualties. As the city of joy is trying to rebuild itself, the Indian Premier League (IPL) team Rajasthan Royals (RR) was caught in flight turbulence due to the thunderstorms.

The Royals, who are slated to play the Qualifier 1 at the Eden Gardens on Tuesday against Gujarat Titans (GT), were travelling to the Kolkata from Mumbai. The franchise posted a video of the same on their official Instagram account and captioned it "Based on a true story".

WATCH:

The first play-off and eliminator will be played in Kolkata on May 24 and 26 followed by the second play-off and final at Ahmedabad on May 27 and 29 respectively.

