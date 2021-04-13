Headlines

Huge blow to Rajasthan Royals as star all-rounder Ben Stokes ruled out of IPL 2021: Report

The star all-rounder got hurt on his fingers after taking a successful catch to dismiss Chris Gayle in his side's first game of IPL 2021.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 13, 2021, 10:20 PM IST

In a body blow to Rajasthan Royals, star all-rounder Ben Stokes has been ruled out of the 2021 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to a suspected broken hand that he sustained during his side's first game of the season against the Punjab Kings.

Stokes suffered an injury in his left hand after taking a catch to dismiss Punjab Kings batsman Chris Gayle. Stokes was seen in a little bit of pain after taking the catch and even left the field for an over or two to get some treatment on one particular finger of the hand.

Stokes had dropped a chance earlier, but didn't make any mistake this time to grab the chance of the 'Universe Boss'. Stokes although didn't bowl after sustaining the said injury but came out to bat for his three-ball duck.

In a report in The Independent, the all-rounder will stay in India for a week and will have a scan on Thursday. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and the Royals have started the communication for the same about the management of the injury and future plan for the recovery of the same.

If Stokes is indeed ruled out for the entirety of the tournament, it will be a huge blow to the men in pink, who are already without their lead seamer in Jofra Archer.

