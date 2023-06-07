Rajasthan Royals speedster Prasidh Krishna gets engaged to girlfriend Rachana, See Pics

Image Source: Twitter

On Tuesday, June 6, Prasidh Krishna, a pacer for the Rajasthan Royals (RR), announced his engagement to Rachana Krishna.

The IPL franchise shared a heartwarming photo of the couple on social media, capturing the moment when Prasidh lifted Rachana during the engagement ceremony.

The couple looked stunning in their traditional ethnic wear, adding to the beauty of the occasion.

“ Congratulations @skiddyy, and welcome to the Royals fam @rachana_krishna!” RR captioned the post.





Congratulations @prasidh43, and welcome to the Royals fam Rachana! pic.twitter.com/VgT5DO0c0k — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) June 6, 2023

Little is known about Rachana Krishna, as her Instagram account is set to private. However, on the professional front, Prasidh Krishna's career has been marked by both success and setbacks.

Despite being retained by the Royals for a whopping Rs 10 crore before the mini-auction, he missed the entire IPL 2023 season due to a lumbar stress fracture. This was a major blow for the team, as Krishna had been instrumental in their journey to the final in IPL 2022, taking 19 wickets in 17 games with an impressive economy rate of 8.29.

Unfortunately, Krishna's injury woes continued, and he hasn't played competitive cricket since India's ODI tour of Zimbabwe in August 2022. Despite undergoing surgery in February this year, he is currently on the path to rehabilitation in preparation for the 2023 ODI World Cup. It remains to be seen whether he will be able to make a comeback and continue his impressive form on the field.

