Rajasthan Royals shut down CSK’s bid for Sanju Samson ahead of IPL 2026

CSK, who struggled with injuries and captaincy turmoil last season, had identified Samson as a prime target to rejuvenate their squad and leadership. With Rajasthan shutting the door, CSK must now focus on alternate options for the 2026 season.

Amid swirling rumors and increasing speculation, it has now been confirmed that Sanju Samson will not be departing from the Rajasthan Royals prior to the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. In contrast to the rumors linking the elegant wicketkeeper-batter to a potential move to either Chennai Super Kings (CSK) or Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), reliable sources have verified that the 30-year-old will remain with the Jaipur-based franchise.

Since the conclusion of IPL 2025, discussions about Samson’s future have dominated off-season chatter, particularly after his season was marred by injuries. The RR captain suffered a broken right index finger during the T20I series against England earlier this year – an injury that required surgery and caused him to miss several matches.

Despite being sidelined for a few games due to the finger injury and a subsequent side strain, Samson participated in nine matches, scoring 285 runs at a strike rate of 140.39. During his absence, all-rounder Riyan Parag took over the captaincy, showcasing the team’s growing leadership depth.

Chennai speculation has settled for the time being

Most of the speculation regarding Samson’s potential departure was driven by CSK’s anticipated leadership overhaul. With MS Dhoni expected to take a step back, the Chennai franchise was reportedly considering options beyond Ruturaj Gaikwad, who had an inconsistent season in 2025.

Samson, known for his aggressive batting skills and leadership experience, was seen by many as a natural fit for the yellow jersey. His ability to play both the anchor and aggressive roles made him an attractive choice for a team in need of fresh energy.

However, a trade did not materialize. Sources within the Rajasthan Royals organization suggest that the team intends to retain their captain, who remains central to their plans for the upcoming season.

This isn't the first occasion that Samson has been linked to a high-profile transfer. Nevertheless, time and again, the cricketer from Kerala has shown his dedication to the Royals, the team that entrusted him with the captaincy and has supported him through his highs and lows.

With IPL 2026 approaching, the Rajasthan Royals will be hoping for a fully fit Samson to lead the charge – both with his batting and as part of the captaincy team as they aim for their second IPL title.

