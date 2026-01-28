Rajasthan Royals set to become IPL's first billion-dollar team; RCB sale could be next

Rajasthan Royals are set to become IPL’s first billion-dollar franchise after receiving record-breaking offers, according to reports. The development could redefine IPL valuations and set the stage for a massive Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) sale, triggering a new era in franchise ownership.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) are poised to set a precedent for Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises by officially becoming billion-dollar entities, having received multiple bids after the franchise was recently put up for sale. If the sale proceeds, the Royals will become the most expensive team ever sold in the league's history.

According to a Bloomberg report, four bidders have advanced to the next round of bidding. Among the interested parties is a consortium led by American entrepreneur Kal Somani, who has made an initial offer of $1.3 billion (approximately Rs. 11956 crores) based on the information available. It is noted that Somani's offer depends on the future sales of IPL media rights.

The sale process is being managed by Raine Group, which also facilitated the sales of Chelsea in 2022 and Manchester United in 2024. The process began with a valuation floor set at $1.1 billion (around Rs. 10109 crores).

Currently, the Royals are primarily owned by Emerging Media Ventures, the sports investment platform of Blenheim Chalco. The managing partner of the company, Manoj Badale, is the principal owner of the 2008 champions. Redbird Capital and Tiger Global hold minority stakes in the franchise.

Who are IPL's most expensive teams?

To date, the eight original IPL owners (excluding Deccan Chargers, replaced by Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2013) have retained their franchises, with no sales precedent established. When the league expanded to a 10-team format in 2022, the RPSG group acquired Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for Rs. 7090 crores (approximately USD 940 million at the time), while CVC Capital Partners obtained the Gujarat Titans (GT) franchise for Rs. 5625 crores (around USD 750 million).

Last year, GT became the highest-valued IPL team after Torrent Group acquired a 67% stake in the franchise for about Rs. 5025 crores (approximately Rs. 596 crores). This values the 2022 champions at Rs. 7500 crores (around USD 858 million).

RCB poised for major sale

The proposals that RR has received are likely to thrill RCB owner Diageo, who has also placed the 2025 champions on the market. As one of the most beloved teams in the IPL, the Bengaluru franchise is expected to fetch a price exceeding that of RR. Some sources have indicated that the current owners are seeking bids close to the $2 billion threshold.

Additionally, the same report noted that Blackstone INC and Carlyle Group INC are interested in making offers for both RR and RCB.

