IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals' Sanju Samson becomes first cricketer to get 100 on IPL captaincy debut

The clash between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 saw RR skipper Sanju Samson become the first man to get a hundred on captaincy debut. This is his third IPL hundred in total.

He reached the century mark in the 18th over after he struck pacer Jhye Richardson for 14 runs in the first three balls of his over.

The skipper came in to bat at the Wankhede Stadium after his side lost the opener, Ben Stokes, for a duck. RR lost Stokes in the very first over as Mohammed Shami gave Punjab the early breakthrough.

Losing Stokes and Manan Vohra within 4th over, Sanju Samson soldiered on the responsibilities, bringing up a fine century off just 54 balls.

The wicketkeeper-batsman was dropped on 12 by Punjab captain KL Rahul. Samson had edged a length ball from Arshdeep Singh to the keeper, who dived to his right to take a routine catch, but somehow it popped out of Rahul's gloves.

Punjab Kings too were powered by their skipper KL Rahul’s 50-ball 90, Deepak Hooda's 28-ball 64 and Chris Gayle's 28-ball 40 and had posted 221/6 in 20 overs.