The Mittal Family and Adar Poonawala have jointly acquired a major stake in the Rajasthan Royals franchise for USD 165 billion, which also includes its sister entities in the Caribbean Premier League and SA20.

A consortium consisting of Lakshmi Narayan Mittal, Aditya Mittal, and Adar Poonawalla has acquired a franchise of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Yes, you read it right! The consortium has taken over Rajasthan Royals (RR) and its sister entities, including Paarl Royals of SA20 and Barbados Royals of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), for USD 1.65 billion. In this consortium, the Mitta family will own narly 75 percent of RR with Adar Poonawala holding approximately 18 percent. The remaining approximately 7 percent will be held by approved existing investors, including Manoj Badale.

As per the press release issued by the Rajasthan Royals, Manoj Badale will continue to support RR, acting as a bridge between the past and the present, and bringing his deep knowledge and experience of cricket to the franchise.

New owners of Rajasthan Royals

The release also stated that the transaction consideration is approximately USD 1.65 billion and represents the enterprise value of Rajasthan Royals’ men’s franchise, Paarl Royals, and Barbados Royals. The board of the Rajasthan Royals includes Lakshmi Mittal, Aditya Mittal, Vanisha Mittal-Bhatia, Adar Poonawalla, and Manoj Badale.

Lakshmi Mittal expresses excitement on acquiring RR along with the Mittal family

Lakshmi Mittal, who was born and raised in the northern part of Rajasthan, expressed his excitement on acquiring RR and said, ''I love cricket and my family is from Rajasthan, so there is no IPL team that I would rather be part of than the Rajasthan Royals. I first played cricket as a schoolboy, and since then I have been an avid fan of the sport. Many great players have worn the Rajasthan Royals shirts, including Indian icons of the sport who have been an inspiration for the younger talent. I look forward to being part of this great team, and cannot wait to join all the fans pitch-side to cheer on our future success.''

Adar Poonawalla said, ''I am delighted to partner with Aditya Mittal on this investment. Rajasthan Royals is a premier IPL franchise with a strong legacy, and I look forward to supporting its continued growth and long-term success.''