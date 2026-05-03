FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Met Gala 2026: When and where to watch live in India, Bollywood celebs expected on guest list; everything you need to know about fashion's biggest night

Met Gala 2026: When and where to watch live in India, Bollywood celebs

'What is there to be ashamed of?': R Ashwin reopens debate on Jos Buttler non-striker run-out incident

R Ashwin reopens debate on Jos Buttler non-striker run-out incident

Meryl Streep takes sharp dig at Marvel while promoting The Devil Wears Prada 2: 'We get villains and good guys, so boring'

Meryl Streep takes sharp dig at Marvel while promoting The Devil Wears Prada 2

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Met Gala 2026: When and where to watch live in India, Bollywood celebs expected on guest list; everything you need to know about fashion's biggest night

Met Gala 2026: When and where to watch live in India, Bollywood celebs

Met Gala 2026: Karan Johar confirmed; Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt expected on guest list

Met Gala 2026: Karan Johar confirmed; Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh

From Mr India to Krrish: Ahead of Jackie Shroff's The Great Grand Superhero, here are superheroes that make indian cinema proud

From Mr India to Krrish: Ahead of Jackie Shroff's The Great Grand Superhero

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Rajasthan Royals ownership changes hands in landmark $1.65 bn agreement: Check new owners

The Mittal Family and Adar Poonawala have jointly acquired a major stake in the Rajasthan Royals franchise for USD 165 billion, which also includes its sister entities in the Caribbean Premier League and SA20.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : May 03, 2026, 04:17 PM IST

Rajasthan Royals ownership changes hands in landmark $1.65 bn agreement: Check new owners
The Mittal family along with Adar Poonawalla acquired a major stake in Rajasthan Royals
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A consortium consisting of Lakshmi Narayan Mittal, Aditya Mittal, and Adar Poonawalla has acquired a franchise of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Yes, you read it right! The consortium has taken over Rajasthan Royals (RR) and its sister entities, including Paarl Royals of SA20 and Barbados Royals of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), for USD 1.65 billion. In this consortium, the Mitta family will own narly 75 percent of RR with Adar Poonawala holding approximately 18 percent. The remaining approximately 7 percent will be held by approved existing investors, including Manoj Badale.

As per the press release issued by the Rajasthan Royals, Manoj Badale will continue to support RR, acting as a bridge between the past and the present, and bringing his deep knowledge and experience of cricket to the franchise.

New owners of Rajasthan Royals

The release also stated that the transaction consideration is approximately USD 1.65 billion and represents the enterprise value of Rajasthan Royals’ men’s franchise, Paarl Royals, and Barbados Royals. The board of the Rajasthan Royals includes Lakshmi Mittal, Aditya Mittal, Vanisha Mittal-Bhatia, Adar Poonawalla, and Manoj Badale.

Lakshmi Mittal expresses excitement on acquiring RR along with the Mittal family

Lakshmi Mittal, who was born and raised in the northern part of Rajasthan, expressed his excitement on acquiring RR and said, ''I love cricket and my family is from Rajasthan, so there is no IPL team that I would rather be part of than the Rajasthan Royals.  I first played cricket as a schoolboy, and since then I have been an avid fan of the sport.  Many great players have worn the Rajasthan Royals shirts, including Indian icons of the sport who have been an inspiration for the younger talent.  I look forward to being part of this great team, and cannot wait to join all the fans pitch-side to cheer on our future success.''

Adar Poonawalla said, ''I am delighted to partner with Aditya Mittal on this investment. Rajasthan Royals is a premier IPL franchise with a strong legacy, and I look forward to supporting its continued growth and long-term success.''

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'What is there to be ashamed of?': R Ashwin reopens debate on Jos Buttler non-striker run-out incident
R Ashwin reopens debate on Jos Buttler non-striker run-out incident
Meryl Streep takes sharp dig at Marvel while promoting The Devil Wears Prada 2: 'We get villains and good guys, so boring'
Meryl Streep takes sharp dig at Marvel while promoting The Devil Wears Prada 2
'Hardik Pandya is scared': MI captain under fire following CSK loss, calls grow to drop Tilak Varma
'Hardik Pandya is scared': MI captain under fire following CSK loss, calls grow
Ayushmann Khurrana breaks silence on infidelity allegations against Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: 'My character is a complete green flag'
Ayushmann Khurrana on infidelity allegations against Pati Patni Aur Woh Do
Rajasthan Royals ownership changes hands in landmark $1.65 bn agreement: Check new owners
Rajasthan Royals ownership changes hands in landmark $1.65 bn agreement
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Met Gala 2026: When and where to watch live in India, Bollywood celebs expected on guest list; everything you need to know about fashion's biggest night
Met Gala 2026: When and where to watch live in India, Bollywood celebs
Met Gala 2026: Karan Johar confirmed; Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt expected on guest list
Met Gala 2026: Karan Johar confirmed; Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh
From Mr India to Krrish: Ahead of Jackie Shroff's The Great Grand Superhero, here are superheroes that make indian cinema proud
From Mr India to Krrish: Ahead of Jackie Shroff's The Great Grand Superhero
Splitsvilla 16 Mass Eviction: From Akanksha Choudhary to Anushka Ghosh, THESE splitsvillans most likely to get dump this week
Splitsvilla 16 Mass Eviction: THESE splitsvillains most likely to get dump
From Riyan Parag to AB de Villiers: Cricketers who went viral for vaping or smoking
From Riyan Parag to AB de Villiers: Cricketers who went viral for vaping or smok
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement