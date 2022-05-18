Rajasthan Royals' overseas players groove to hilarious song from 'Phir Hera Pheri', video viral

Rajasthan Royals shared a hilarious video of their foreign trio

Rajasthan Royals are renowned for their witty content on social media. As far as Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises go, Rajasthan Royals are hands down the funniest team out there, as they regularly shared hilarious content on their social media platforms.

The inaugural IPL champs were at it again on Wednesday as they shared a hilarious video of their foreign players, namely Trent Boult, Daryl Mitchell and Jimmy Neesham grooving to the song 'Aye Meri Zohrajabeen' from renowned Bollywood flick 'Phir Heri Pheri'.

The original video features the trio of Akshay Kumar, Suneil Shetty and the evergreen Paresh Rawal alongside the other cast of Phir Heri Pheri at their hilarious best, but it has to be said the Rajasthan Royals' overseas contingent tried their best to impersonate the Bollywood stars.

READ| CSK share MS Dhoni's classy response to receiving heartfelt letter from fan, pic goes viral

Rajasthan Royals shared the witty video alongside the caption, "The Dhoom Dhadaka gang has three new members!"

Check out the viral clip here:

More to follow..