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Rajasthan Royals manager Romi Bhinder lands in big trouble as BCCI issues notice over dugout phone use

After Rajasthan Royals manager Romi Bhinder was spotted using his mobile phone during the match against RCB, the BCCI has issued a notice over possible breaches of anti-corruption protocols.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Apr 13, 2026, 04:46 PM IST

Rajasthan Royals manager Romi Bhinder lands in big trouble as BCCI issues notice over dugout phone use
Rajasthan Royals manager Romi Bhinder was spotted using a phone during the RR vs RCB match
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In the latest development in Rajasthan Royals manager Romi Bhinder's phone row, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has issued a formal notice to him over a possible breach of strict anti-corruption protocols. The incident took place during the Rajasthan Royals' match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Guwahati on Friday, wherein Romi was spotted using his mobile phone in the dugout with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi sitting next to him.

 

What was the incident?

 

During the RR vs RCB match, Bhinder was seen using a mobile phone inside the team's dugout during the crucial phase of the game. As per IPL rules, the use of phones and other communication devices is strictly restricted in the dugout.

 

Soon after clips of Bhinder went viral on social media, cricket fans began questioning the act over violation of anti-corruption guidelines enforced by the BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit. Even Lalit Modi - founder of IPL - questioned the authorities over the incident.

 

 

As per a report by the New Indian Express, Bhinder is suffering from a medical condition due to which he keeps his phone with him. ''Both of his lungs had collapsed and that medical emergency meant he spent nearly a month in a Nagpur hospital,'' The New Indian Express reported, quoting a source.

 

''Besides, possessing a mobile phone and a laptop in the dugout is allowed as per the protocol. The only problem was the usage, but again, he was not making calls or receiving any of them. He was just scrolling his phone. He has time, and he will try to explain his point of view to the ACSU officials,'' the New Indian Express further reported, quoting another source.

 

BCCI takes strict action

 

After the incident, the BCCI's Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU) issued a notice to the RR manager, seeking an explanation within 48 hours. However, no immediate disciplinary action has been announced by the cricketing board.

 

The Jaipur-based franchise is also internally reviewing the matter to ensure compliance with IPL rules and regulations.

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