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Rajasthan Royals manager Romi Bhinder fined Rs 1 lakh for phone use, BCCI 'not satisfied' with explanation

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has penalised the manager of the Rajasthan Royals for breaching protocols and has also been given a formal warning for using his mobile phone while sitting in the dugout during a match.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Apr 17, 2026, 05:41 PM IST

Rajasthan Royals manager Romi Bhinder fined Rs 1 lakh for phone use, BCCI 'not satisfied' with explanation
RR manager was spotted using a phone during the RR vs RCB match
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Rajasthan Royals (RR) manager Romi Bhinder, who recently made headlines for using his mobile phone in the dugout during the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), has been fined Rs 1 lakh by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). He has been penalised for breaching the protocols by using a mobile phone in the team dugout and has also been given a formal warning by the BCCI's Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU).

After clips of Romi Bhinder using a phone and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi sitting next to him went viral on social media, several reports claimed that the RR manager is struggling with health issues, which is why he was using his mobile during the ongoing match.

For those unversed, team managers are allowed to use a mobile phone during an IPL game but not in the PMOA area. They can use it in the dressing room.

BCCI secretary confirms

Meanwhile, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia informed that the Anti-Corruption Unit was not satisfied with Bhinder's explanation and was given a strict warning by the board.

''Romi Bhinder was involved in a protocol violation in the Guwahati match. He was issued a notice under the IPL protocols. He was given 48 hours to explain his position. His explanation came, and we are not very satisfied with it. The Anti-Corruption Unit is not very satisfied with his reply. As it is his first breach, so under the protocols, he was fined an amount of INR 1 lakh and also handed a warning that he needs to be more careful in the future,'' Hindustan Times reported, quoting Saikia.

''We hope this incident will be taken as a deterrent by all other stakeholders, and I request everyone to follow the rules and regulations so that the game does not suffer,'' he added.

The Riyan Parag-led Men in Pink are set to lock horns against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their next fixture on Sunday, April 19, at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

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