Rajasthan Royals’ IPL 2026 playoff heartbreak: Kumar Sangakkara blames Sam Curran injury saga for team imbalance

Rajasthan Royals director Kumar Sangakkara blamed the Sam Curran injury saga for the team’s imbalance after RR’s IPL 2026 playoff exit, revealing the franchise was told the England all-rounder had a season-ending injury before he appeared for Surrey.

Rajasthan Royals’ head coach Kumar Sangakkara hasn’t hidden his frustration with England all-rounder Sam Curran walking away from the IPL. After Rajasthan’s loss to Gujarat in Qualifier-2, Sangakkara spoke openly about it. He said, “We were told Sam Curran was out for the season with an injury, but I’ve seen him play a couple games for Surrey in England. That’s tough to swallow. We wanted him here, no question.”

Curran’s departure left a hole in the Royals’ lineup, and while they brought in Sri Lanka’s Dasun Shanaka as a replacement, things just didn’t click the way they’d hoped. Shanaka struggled to make any real impact on the field—and for a team fighting for every advantage, that made Curran’s absence sting even more.

Sangakkara says incidents like this prove there’s a real need for strict, no-nonsense rules about player availability. He feels the BCCI is setting a strong example. “Look,” he said, “everyone deals with injuries. If someone genuinely can’t play, that’s understandable. But if a player’s calling it a season-ending injury, and then he’s suddenly fit for county games at home, that’s something leagues need to address, no question.” He emphasized sticking closely to policies to avoid any loopholes and ensure clubs and players honor their commitments fully. “It only makes the IPL stronger,” he added, “and every team benefits when everyone follows clear rules.”

The issue isn’t just bugging the Royals. Punjab Kings’ co-owner Mohit Burman brought it up as well, pointing out that clearer coordination is needed between the BCCI and foreign boards. He worries that last-minute withdrawals can upset a team’s whole balance, especially when squads are so carefully crafted during the auction.

That’s why the BCCI already has a tough penalty in place: if a foreign player bails on his IPL deal after being bought at auction, he faces a two-year ban from the league. The rule is meant to stop players from backing out simply because of commitments elsewhere or because national boards pressure them to rest or play back home.

Still, every time a high-profile player pulls out, the debate flares up again. Sangakkara’s comments have put the spotlight back on player availability and what leagues should demand from the stars who fill their rosters. With fans and franchises pouring so much into the IPL each year, the pressure’s on to make sure everyone plays by the same rules—and that surprises like this don’t keep cropping up.

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