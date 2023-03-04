Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 Schedule: Match fixtures, date, time, venue and full squad

IPL 2023

The Rajasthan Royals will kick off their Indian Premier League 2023 season with a thrilling match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 2, 2023 in Hyderabad. After a stellar performance in IPL 2022, the Royals finished as runners-up. Jos Buttler earned the Orange Cap with an impressive 863 runs, while Yuzvendra Chahal was awarded the Purple Cap for his 27 wickets. This highly anticipated match promises to be an exciting start to the Royals' 2023 campaign.

In a stunning move, Rajasthan made headlines when they signed former England captain and one of the greatest batsmen of this generation, Joe Root, in an accelerated round for a mere INR 1 crore. Root recently returned to T20 franchise cricket with Dubai Capitals in the UAE's ILT20 2023 and made an impressive impact, smashing 80* and 82 in his last two innings.

The Rajasthan Royals, led by Sanju Samson, have made some savvy moves in the auction and have managed to assemble a well-rounded squad with plenty of depth. With their impressive acquisitions, the Royals look poised to make a strong run in the upcoming season.

RR IPL 2023 schedule:

Match 1: April 2 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, Hyderabad (3:30PM IST)

Match 2: April 5 - Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, Guwahati (7:30PM IST)

Match 3: April 8 - Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, Guwahati (3:30PM IST)

Match 4: April 12 - Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Chennai (7:30PM IST)

Match 5: April 16 - Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals, Ahmedabad (7:30PM IST)

Match 6: April 19 - Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants, Jaipur (7:30PM IST)

Match 7: April 23 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, Bengaluru (3:30PM IST)

Match 8: April 27 - Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, Jaipur (7:30PM IST)

Match 9: April 30 - Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai (7:30PM IST)

Match 10: May 5 - Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans, Jaipur (7:30PM IST)

Match 11: May 7 - Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Jaipur (7:30PM IST)

Match 12: May 11 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata (7:30PM IST)

Match 13: May 14 - Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Jaipur (3:30PM IST)

Match 14: May 19 - Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Dharamsala (7:30PM IST)

Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 squad: Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa, Jason Holder, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Adam Zampa, KM Asif, Murugan Ashwin, Akash Vashisht, Abdul P A, Joe Root.

