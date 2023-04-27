'Tu toh kehta tha...': Rajasthan Royals hilarious post featuring MS Dhoni, Sanju Samson ahead of toss goes viral

Image Source: Twitter @rajasthanroyals

The Sawai Mansingh Stadium is hosting the 37th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, where Rajasthan Royals (RR) is taking on Chennai Super Kings (CSK). This is the fourth home game for RR, but only the second one at this venue, as they played their first two home matches in Guwahati.

The excitement for this match was at an all-time high, as the legendary MS Dhoni also featured in the fixture. Fans were divided in their loyalties, with many sporting yellow t-shirts in support of CSK. RR has taken note of the overwhelming support for the visiting team and shared a hilarious post featuring MS Dhoni and their own captain, Sanju Samson.

“Woh dekh, Yellove. Tu toh kehta tha Jaipur is a Pink City," the franchise wrote on Twitter.

Dhoni, has amassed a massive following across the globe. He captained the national team from 2007 to 2016 and is the only captain in world cricket to lead his team to title wins in all three ICC tournaments played during his tenure. Despite retiring from international cricket in 2020, Dhoni remains the face of IPL and his franchise.

On the other hand, Samson's popularity has skyrocketed in the past three years. After staying away from the national team from 2015 to 2019, he made a triumphant return that saw fans rallying behind him. His supporters have followed him across the globe, and he has become a force to be reckoned with.

In 2021, Samson was appointed as the captain of RR and is currently in his third season as the full-time captain of the franchise. Under his leadership, RR defeated CSK earlier in the season, in a match played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, despite the home team having the crowd's support.

As the captain of Rajasthan Royals, Samson is determined to lead his team to victory, despite the tough competition from CSK. With both teams giving it their all, this match promises to be a thrilling one for all cricket enthusiasts.

