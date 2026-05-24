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Rajasthan Royals eliminate KKR from IPL 2026 playoffs race with 30-run win over MI; to face SRH in Eliminator on May 27

Rajasthan Royals defeated Mumbai Indians by 30 runs to officially knock Kolkata Knight Riders out of the IPL 2026 playoff race. The victory also confirmed RR’s Eliminator clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 27 as the playoff lineup for the tournament moved closer to completion.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 24, 2026, 08:37 PM IST

Rajasthan Royals eliminate KKR from IPL 2026 playoffs race with 30-run win over MI; to face SRH in Eliminator on May 27
Courtesy: X/IPL
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Rajasthan Royals cruised past Mumbai Indians, winning by 30 runs. That victory locked their spot in the Eliminator, where they'll face Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 27 at HPCA Stadium. With RR advancing, Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders are officially out of the tournament.

Mumbai needed 206 to win but stumbled right out of the gate. Jofra Archer sent Rohit Sharma back in the first over, then clean-bowled Naman Dhir for just 6. Nandre Burger caught Ryan Rickelton on 12, and Brijesh Sharma knocked over Tilak Varma on 4. Suryakumar Yadav fought hard, but Archer's three wickets tore through MI’s batting. Will Jacks managed to put together a 63-run partnership with Suryakumar before leaving for 33. Yash Raj Punja grabbed the fifth wicket, keeping RR in control. Archer capped off his spectacular night by getting rid of Hardik Pandya on 34, breaking his stand with Suryakumar and all but shutting the door on Mumbai.

Earlier, MI won the toss and put RR in to bat, knowing it was a must-win for both sides. RR posted a solid 205/8, with Dhruv Jurel’s quick 38 and Jofra Archer’s 32 giving the innings momentum. Ravindra Jadeja and Nandre Burger stayed unbeaten at the end, helping RR cross the 200 mark.

RR’s innings started shaky; they lost three key wickets during the powerplay. Yashasvi Jaiswal looked sharp and managed 27, but Will Jacks ended his run. Deepak Chahar sent Vaibhav Sooryavanshi off for just 4, then Allah Ghazanfar took out RR’s captain Riyan Parag right at the end of the powerplay. Dhruv Jurel was bowled on 38 by Corbin Bosch, and Dasun Shanaka fell victim to a mix-up with Jurel as their partnership was just shy of fifty.

Mumbai rested Jasprit Bumrah for the final match, while RR brought back Nandre Burger, Riyan Parag, and Ravindra Jadeja into their lineup—those changes paid off in a big way.

Also read| Pink ball set to replace red ball in Tests? ICC likely to introduce major rule changes from Oct 1

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