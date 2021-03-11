Rajasthan Royals ask who will be world's best cricketer in 2025, Ravindra Jadeja's response goes viral

Team India and Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja believes he will be the best cricket player in the world by the year 2025. In response to the IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals' question about the same, Jadeja replied by writing his name in the comments section.

The official social media handle of the franchise is famous for being the best admin amongst the eight IPL teams, for sharing some of the wittiest posts and coming up with some of the best responses.

On Wednesday, the handle put up a question "Who will be the world's best cricketer in 2025?"

Jadeja in the replies wrote, "Ravindra Jadeja." Tow which the RR handle replied saying, "End of discussion."

Jadeja, who is recuperating from the thumb dislocation injury, will be representing Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming season of the IPL.