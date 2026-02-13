Rajasthan Royals appoint new captain for IPL 2026; it's not Ravindra Jadeja or Yashasvi Jaiswal

Rajasthan Royals have unveiled their new captain for IPL 2026, and it’s neither Ravindra Jadeja nor Yashasvi Jaiswal. The franchise’s unexpected leadership call has sparked buzz ahead of the new season as RR look to reset their strategy.

The 2026 season of the IPL (Indian Premier League) is just around the corner, and in anticipation of the upcoming tournament, the Rajasthan Royals have officially named all-rounder Riyan Parag as their new permanent captain. Following the conclusion of the mega auction, Riyan Parag will be at the forefront, leading a new group of players as the Royals strive to secure their second IPL trophy. With prominent players like Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and many other stars in their lineup, it will be fascinating to observe how the Royals perform under Parag's leadership.

Inside the decision that opens a new chapter.

Ahead of the IPL 2026 mini auction, the inaugural champions traded Samson to the Chennai Super Kings, acquiring Jadeja and Curran in the process. This sparked rumors that Jadeja could be appointed as the new leader, especially since he took a pay cut to join the Royals. However, that is not the case, as Parag has received the backing of the key stakeholders.

Parag captained the Royals in eight matches during IPL 2025, but the team only managed to secure two victories. The batting all-rounder had an average of 38.57 in those games, with his standout performance being a score of 95 against the three-time champions, Kolkata Knight Riders, at Eden Gardens.

Since making his IPL debut in 2019, Parag has participated in every season of the tournament for the Royals. However, he has only been a part of the starting XI in all matches for the Royals in the last two seasons. His most impressive season was in 2024, where he amassed 573 runs at an average of 52.09 and a strike rate of 149.21. In total, he has played 84 matches for RR, scoring 1566 runs and taking 7 wickets.

Previously, Samson departed from the Royals after 11 seasons with the team. He had communicated his wish to leave midway through the last season. In IPL 2025, there were also reports suggesting a potential conflict between Samson and the then-head coach, Rahul Dravid. However, Dravid refuted all these claims at that time.

Last year, Dravid also stepped down from his position as head coach, and the management appointed former Sri Lanka captain, Sangakkara, to take over the role.

