In a recently held press conference, Rajasthan Royals' batting coach Vikram Rathour opened up on the chances of Vaibhav Suryavanshi playing in this edition of IPL. He also lauded the 13-year-old and said that he believes Vaibhav will rise to the top.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the youngest player to be acquired at an IPL Auction, has been recruited by Rajasthan Royals (RR) for a whopping price of Rs 1.10 crore. However, his chances of playing in the upcoming IPL season are quite low if RR's batting coach, Vikram Rathour, is to be believed. In a press conference on Tuesday, Vikram also lauded the young cricketer and said that he believes Vaibhav will rise to the top.

Will Vaibhav Suryavanshi play in IPL 2025?

''I am not sure if we will use him or not, it will depend on the strategy, the surface and the opposition. We acquired his services because he is a very special player. He has a lot of ability, he may be young but I have hardly ever seen a player this young to possess the power he has. The signs are great and if he works hard I am sure he will be a big player,'' Vikram said in the presser.

On working with Rahul Dravid in coaching setup

Vikram joined RR in September last year after the franchise introduced Rahul Dravid as their head coach. ''There won't be much difference. We have worked together before, he is a brilliant coach. I really enjoyed my tenure with him. When we were in the Indian team we were fortunate enough to win the World Cup. Otherwise, there's not much difference, the IPL is a shorter tournament and Indian cricket is year-long,'' he said.

The good thing is that you get to work with the same bunch of players, we might have the same players for up to three years. In the Indian team you have different batters across formats. As far as coaching is concerned it's about helping the team, supporting the batters, guiding them somehow and getting the best performance out of them,'' he said while comparing coaching in IPL to the international team.

Meanwhile, Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals will begin their IPL 2025 campaign on Sunday when they face last year's runners-up Sunrisers Hyderabad.