Tata IPL 2022 points table, Orange, Purple caps: Rajasthan cruise to the top after SRH victory

With all teams playing a match each, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 points table sees Rajasthan Royals (RR) cruise to the top spot after they defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 61 runs in Match 5 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

The Rajasthan side became the first team in this ongoing edition to win by batting first. They had plundered 210 runs with the bat, and with an experienced bowling line-up, they made sure the total was defended.

With this huge margin victory, they stay at the top, with Delhi Capitals (DC) following. Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) occupy the third and fourth spots respectively.

While SRH is currently at the bottom, Mumbai Indians (MI) are placed just a spot above them on the 9th, while Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) sit in the eighth spot.

Gujarat Titans (GT), who won on their debut season, sit on the fifth spot while the other debutants Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) sit a spot below on six. Last year's champions are currently in the seventh spot after they lost the season opener to Shreyas Iyer-led KKR.

Current list of Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders:

Orange Cap holder: Faf du Plessis (RCB) - 88 runs

Purple Cap holder: Dwayne Bravo, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Shami and Basil Thampi - 3 wickets each

IPL 2022 format:

This year, the IPL has two new teams, with all franchises having changed their squads and even a different format. However, this will not necessarily impact the points system. This year the format will see 10 teams being split into two groups - Group A and B.

Group A - Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants

Group B - Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans