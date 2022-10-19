Rain threat looms over India-Pakistan much awaited T20 World Cup clash, netizens react

India vs Pakistan

An India-Pakistan encounter is likely to bring you to the edge of your seat. But this time around October 23's T20 World Cup clash there's a chance you might sulk. Sunday's weather report has a bummer in store for sub-continental cricket loyalists. To put it straight -- there's a 65 percent chance that it will rain.

READ: Watch: Rovman Powell smashes a 104M six, Akael Hosein's reaction goes viral

If you're to look up Accuweather, Melbourne is expected to be under a wet spell starting October 21.

Even if the rain decides to subside, a cloud cover is expected to remain, which might sound like good news for the fast bowlers.

A minimum of five overs is required to constitute a match. It is worth noting there are no reserve days during the group stages, but there are for the semifinals and final.

READ: 'Not selecting Russell and Narine is beyond..', Netizens slam West Indies after another batting collapse

Rain has already halted proceedings in this tournament with Pakistan’s warm-up match against Afghanistan and India's warm-up match against New Zealand in Brisbane on Wednesday getting abandoned because of heavy showers.

Netizens are mighty unimpressed with this latest update and here's how they reacted

The weather forecast predicts 90% possibility of Rain during the India vs Pakistan match at MCG on October 23



All the best @ImRo45 and team.#ViratKohli will become captain again in 2023.@imVkohli #indiaVsPakistan #MCG #T20WorldCup2022 — BHARTIYA (@Indianbhartiya5) October 19, 2022

Rain prediction on 23rd October clas between India and Pakistan#indiaVsPakistan #ICCT20WorldCup2022IndiavsPakistan October 19, 2022

Rain before india vs New Zealand’s match isn’t new. Remember World Cup 2019 | test championship #T20WorldCup2022 #indiavsnewzealand #indiaVsPakistan — Harpreet Singh (@honey26500) October 19, 2022

The last time India and Pakistan met at a T20 World Cup was in 2021 when Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets in Dubai. Shaheen Shah Afridi was the standout performer, courtesy a new-ball burst during which he ran through India's top order.