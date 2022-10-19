Search icon
Rain threat looms over India-Pakistan much awaited T20 World Cup clash, netizens react

The Mother of All Battles India will take on Pakistan in the T20 World Cup on October 23 in Melbourne. But the winner may turn out to be a 3rd party.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 19, 2022, 05:02 PM IST

India vs Pakistan

An India-Pakistan encounter is likely to bring you to the edge of your seat. But this time around  October 23's T20 World Cup clash there's a chance you might sulk. Sunday's weather report has a bummer in store for sub-continental cricket loyalists. To put it straight -- there's a 65 percent chance that it will rain.

If you're to look up Accuweather, Melbourne is expected to be under a wet spell starting October 21. 

Even if the rain decides to subside, a cloud cover is expected to remain, which might sound like good news for the fast bowlers.

A minimum of five overs is required to constitute a match. It is worth noting there are no reserve days during the group stages, but there are for the semifinals and final.

Rain has already halted proceedings in this tournament with Pakistan’s warm-up match against Afghanistan and India's warm-up match against New Zealand in Brisbane on Wednesday getting abandoned because of heavy showers.

Netizens are mighty unimpressed with this latest update and here's how they reacted

The last time India and Pakistan met at a T20 World Cup was in 2021 when Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets in Dubai. Shaheen Shah Afridi was the standout performer, courtesy a new-ball burst during which he ran through India's top order. 

