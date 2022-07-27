Rain plays spoilsport as 3rd ODI match between India-West Indies gets reduced to 40 overs

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI

After the halt of almost 2 hours, The match is all set to resume between India-West Indies in the 3rd ODI game. Due to rain, the match is reduced to 40 overs per side. 5 bowlers will be able to bowl 8 overs each to complete their bowling quota.

READ: 'Justice for Arshdeep' trends on Twitter as the fast bowler is left out from the playing XI of the 3rd ODI

The reduction in the overs meant that the Indian team are left with 16 more overs in their innings and they will look forward to going all out in these 16 overs and trying to score as many runs as possible.

Talking about the Indian innings, India is a wicket down against West Indies after the dismissal of Shikhar Dhawan in the third and final ODI. Dhawan and Gill hit the fifties to take India past the 100-run mark. Hayden Walsh Jr ended the partnership, dismissing Dhawan on 58. Earlier, India won the toss and elected to bat. The visitors make one change as Prasidh Krishna replaces Avesh Khan.

READ: PV Sindhu to be India's flagbearer in the opening ceremony of Commonwealth Games 2022

India is a wicket down against West Indies after the dismissal of Shikhar Dhawan in the third and final ODI. Dhawan and Gill hit the fifties to take India past the 100-run mark. Hayden Walsh Jr ended the partnership, dismissing Dhawan on 58. Earlier, India won the toss and elected to bat. The visitors make one change as Prasidh Krishna replaces Avesh Khan.

As we write, The match has resumed and the partnership of Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer is flourishing for the Indian team and both the batters are batting in the attacking more. As of now the Indian score stands at 150-1 at the end of 27 overs.