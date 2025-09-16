'Rahul Gandhi has a positive mindset': Shahid Afridi praises Congress leader amid 'handshake row' with India

In a viral video from a Pakistani TV show, former all-rounder Shahid Afridi lauded the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in India and Congress party chief, Rahul Gandhi. Know the whole story here.

The 'handshake controversy' after the India vs Pakistan clash in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 seems to have no end in it. Ever since the group stage game was concluded, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have been accusing Indian players and the BCCI of violating the ICC Code of Conduct and even demanded the removal of the match referee, Andy Pycroft, for the remainder of the Asia Cup 2025. Earlier, a video of former Pakistan captain Mohammad Yousuf abusing India skipper Suryakumar Yadav on a TV show went viral.

Now, a video of former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi is doing the rounds on the internet wherein he is blaming the Narendra Modi-led Indian government for the current geopolitical and cricketing ties between the two neighbouring nations. Not only this, Afridi even praised the Leader of Opposition (LoP) of India, Rahul Gandhi, saying he has a 'positive mindset'.

Check out the video:

After Hafiz Saeed now Shahid Afridi ( Terror apologist & India hater ) praises Rahul Gandhi… Not surprised! Everyone who hates India finds an ally in Rahul Gandhi & Congress



From Soros to Shahid …



INC = Islamabad National Congress



Cong Pak Yaarana is very old

Art 370 to… pic.twitter.com/Od5W7gDcFH — Shehzad Jai Hind (Modi Ka Parivar) (@Shehzad_Ind) September 16, 2025

In the video, Shahid is heard saying, ''''Theek hai na inke ache hai, jaise Rahul Gandhi ki agar mein baat karun. Rahul Gandhi ek bohot positive mindset wala aadmi hai. Woh dialogue ke zariye har ek ke saath chalna chahta hai, duniye ke saath. Lekin ye totally Pakistan, I mean ke, c'mon yaar. Ek Israel kaafi nahi hai jo tum yahan pe Israel banne ki koshish kar rahe ho. Toh, I mean thoda sa cheezo ko change karke leke jaya jaa sakta hai, lekin inko change nahi kiya jaa sakta. Ye bottomline hai.''

Soon after Shahid Afridi's video went viral on social media, many Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, slammed Rahul Gandhi and his Congress Party of being a 'darling' to Pakistan.

After PCB lodged a complaint with the ICC, the Pakistani board even threatened to quit the Asia Cup 2025 midway if their demands are not entertained. However, as per a latest media report, ICC is in no mood to entertain PCB's request and is most likely to reject it.