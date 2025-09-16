'Rahul Gandhi has a positive mindset': Shahid Afridi praises Congress leader amid 'handshake row' with India

Pakistan minister Ishaq Dar rejects Trump's claim of India-Pak ceasefire: 'India refused...'
Life imprisonment for dogs? UP govt issues order on canine bites, know details here
What may transpire between Donald Trump and Shehbaz Sharif when they meet on UNGA sidelines? Asim Munir also to be present
Finding Global Scale: Bitgrit’s Growth Playbook for Indian AI startups
Who is Srinivas Phatak? Indian-origin man appointed new CFO of Rs1,35,70,15,60,50,000 company, gets whopping salary of Rs...
PCB to face huge financial loss of over Rs..., if Pakistan pulls out of Asia Cup 2025
Here's how PM Modi will celebrate his 75th birthday tomorrow
PM Modi fitness secrets at 75 revealed: Vegetarian lifestyle, simple diet, yoga routine, more
Pink completes 9 years: 9 life lessons from Taapsee Pannu’s character that still inspire people
Beware: AI is learning caste-based, communally-sensitive human biases in India, how can it be prevented?
CRICKET
In a viral video from a Pakistani TV show, former all-rounder Shahid Afridi lauded the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in India and Congress party chief, Rahul Gandhi. Know the whole story here.
The 'handshake controversy' after the India vs Pakistan clash in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 seems to have no end in it. Ever since the group stage game was concluded, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have been accusing Indian players and the BCCI of violating the ICC Code of Conduct and even demanded the removal of the match referee, Andy Pycroft, for the remainder of the Asia Cup 2025. Earlier, a video of former Pakistan captain Mohammad Yousuf abusing India skipper Suryakumar Yadav on a TV show went viral.
Now, a video of former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi is doing the rounds on the internet wherein he is blaming the Narendra Modi-led Indian government for the current geopolitical and cricketing ties between the two neighbouring nations. Not only this, Afridi even praised the Leader of Opposition (LoP) of India, Rahul Gandhi, saying he has a 'positive mindset'.
After Hafiz Saeed now Shahid Afridi ( Terror apologist & India hater ) praises Rahul Gandhi… Not surprised! Everyone who hates India finds an ally in Rahul Gandhi & Congress— Shehzad Jai Hind (Modi Ka Parivar) (@Shehzad_Ind) September 16, 2025
From Soros to Shahid …
INC = Islamabad National Congress
Cong Pak Yaarana is very old
Art 370 to… pic.twitter.com/Od5W7gDcFH
In the video, Shahid is heard saying, ''''Theek hai na inke ache hai, jaise Rahul Gandhi ki agar mein baat karun. Rahul Gandhi ek bohot positive mindset wala aadmi hai. Woh dialogue ke zariye har ek ke saath chalna chahta hai, duniye ke saath. Lekin ye totally Pakistan, I mean ke, c'mon yaar. Ek Israel kaafi nahi hai jo tum yahan pe Israel banne ki koshish kar rahe ho. Toh, I mean thoda sa cheezo ko change karke leke jaya jaa sakta hai, lekin inko change nahi kiya jaa sakta. Ye bottomline hai.''
Soon after Shahid Afridi's video went viral on social media, many Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, slammed Rahul Gandhi and his Congress Party of being a 'darling' to Pakistan.
After PCB lodged a complaint with the ICC, the Pakistani board even threatened to quit the Asia Cup 2025 midway if their demands are not entertained. However, as per a latest media report, ICC is in no mood to entertain PCB's request and is most likely to reject it.