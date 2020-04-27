Rahul Dravid was technical master but no one reads the game better than MS Dhoni: RP Singh

Former Team India cricketer RP Singh revealed how Anil Kumble was the best skipper he ever played under.

Singh also went on in details about the modus-operandi of former skippers Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble and MS Dhoni.

The left-arm pacer also explained how Raul Dravid rarely made changes in bowling but Dhoni made those moves instantly even if the bowler was in putting in a decent spell.

"Anil Kumble was himself a bowler and so he was the best captain of my life. I played only few matches under him but the he knew the psyche of the bowler."

"I said 'I will bowl in-swing then he would say no continue bowling out-swing and postpone your thoughts'. Rahul Dravid would not do that. He was a bowler and he knew better about frustrating a bowler," RP Singh said.

The T20 World Cup-winning speedster then went on a walk down his memory lane and spoke about the time when he made his ODI debut for India against Zimbabwe back in 2005 under the leadership of Sourav Ganguly.

"Every captain has his own way. Sourav Ganguly gave me the ball and just told me to go and ball."

"First ball wide, second ball wide but he said it happens with everyone. So he was captain who would support and say ' no worries I will make us win'," Singh recalled.

The UP-born bowler also spoke on the topic of how Dhoni's ability to read the game and said he has never seen anyone do it better than the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman.

"We haven't seen anyone reading the game better than MS Dhoni. When to drag a situation, change it, leave it or how to carry on game from a situation, I haven't seen anyone better than him in my playing career. He was a player who would read the situation differently," RP Singh stated.

However, Singh showered praises over the captaincy of Rahul Dravid and labelled him as 'a technical master, who knew how to run the game'.

"Rahul Dravid was technically a very smart player, he would read the game and decided what to do. In the England series I asked to bowl from round the wicket but he should bowl a bit from over the wicket," he said.

"I looked up to him after few overs and asked again and then he asked if the ball is swinging and even asked MS Dhoni. He allowed me to bowl round the wicket after that. Setting up the field in different ways, he was a technical master, he knew how to run the game," he added.