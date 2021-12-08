Rahul Dravid, Virat Kohli coming to congratulate me is 'very big thing': New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel

While India surely won the second Test in Mumbai against New Zealand, then Kiwi spinner Ajaz Patel was the player who became the talk of the town for his 10-wicket haul.

Ajaz became just the third bowler in the history of the game after Jim Laker and Anil Kumble to pick all ten wickets in a single Test innings and he achieved the feat at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, his birthplace ground.

While all congratulated him for his achievements, what had grabbed everyone's attention was Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli going to congratulate him in the BlackCaps' dressing room.

"It is a very good feeling, picking all ten wickets in a single Test innings is a big feat. Anil Kumble and Jim Laker are big names, both of them have a big number of wickets in their kitty. So being alongside them is a special feat and to do in it Mumbai, which is my birthplace, makes it all the more special," Ajaz told ANI.

"I never thought that I would be able to achieve this kind of feat in Mumbai. Just playing at the Wankhede was special for me. I never thought that I will be able to take so many wickets in Mumbai. It is about destiny I feel," he added.

Talking about his feat, Ajaz added, "If I am telling the truth when I had taken nine wickets, then I thought I have a chance of picking all ten. There were four balls left in my over and I realised those were the most important. I was lucky that I was able to get the tenth wicket in that over, Rachin Ravindra took a very good catch and it all went according to plan."

"I do not know whether I will get a chance to get as many wickets again but the intention would always be to pick more wickets. Rahul Dravid congratulated me, he came to acknowledge me in the dressing room and this is a very big thing for me. We all know about the history of Dravid, Virat Kohli also congratulated me. He is the leader of India and if he is coming to acknowledge you, it is a big thing. Mohammed Siraj congratulated me and then Ravichandran Ashwin took my interview and presented me the signed India jersey. Sportsmanship is a big part of our game," he added.

The spinner also spoke about his love for Mumbai and said, "The main thing is my name would always be there on the Mumbai honours board. It can never be erased, when I took four wickets on the first day, I knew if I take one more wicket, my name would be there on the honours board. I got so many messages and calls, as soon as I opened my phone, it got filled with messages."

"For me, all ten wickets are equal. The main thing for me was to bowl with good intensity. After bowling 30 odd overs, the body gets tired, and then you need to focus more. I kept on getting wickets and all ten wickets are equally important for me," he added.

The bowler also said he would love to play for Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) if he gets the chance. "I have always supported Mumbai Indians, I have always supported them. If I ever get selected in the IPL, it would be a big honour for me," said Ajaz.

Talking about the clash, Ajaz's efforts were put to a halt as Mayank Agarwal's heroics with the bat and Jayant Yadav's four-wicket haul in the second innings helped the Men in Blue defeat New Zealand by 372 runs in the second Test.