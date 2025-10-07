Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Rahul Dravid's son Anvay set to captain THIS state in Vinoo Mankad Trophy: Know in detail

Anvay Dravid, son of legendary cricketer Rahul Dravid, will be leading Karnataka in the upcoming season of Vinoo Mankad Trophy, which is scheduled to be held in Dehradun from October 9 to 17.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 07, 2025, 12:20 AM IST

Rahul Dravid's son Anvay has been appointed as captain and wicketkeeper of Karnataka's squad for the upcoming edition of the Vinoo Mankad Trophy, starting October 9. The Vinoo Mankad Trophy is scheduled to be held at Dehradun from October 9 to 17. The 18-year-old was the state's leading run-getter in the previous edition of the tournament. Not only in this tournament, Anvay topped Karnataka's run charts in the Under-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy, wherein he scored 459 runs in six matches at a magnificent average of 91.80, which includes two centuries.

 

Karnataka's squad for Vinoo Mankad Trophy

 

Anvay Dravid (C/WK)

S Manikanth (VC)

Rehan Mohammed (WK)

Nitish Arya

Adarsh D Urs

Praneeth Shetty

Vasav Venkatesh

Akshath Prabhakar

C Vaibhav

Kuldeep Singh Purohit

Rathan BR

Vainbhav Sharma

KA Tejas

Artharv Malviya

Sunny Kanchi

 

Apart from the juniors, the Karnataka senior side has also announced its squad for the Ranji Trophy 2025, which also includes Karun Nair. Nair will be making his comeback to Karnataka's team after two seasons. He was previously representing Vidarbha and played a vital role in their Ranji Trophy title-winning campaign last season. Meanwhile, Mayank Agarwal will continue to lead Karnataka in the upcoming Ranji Trophy.

 

Karnataka's squad for Ranji Trophy

 

Mayank Agarwal (C)

Kruthik Krishna (WK)

KL Shrijith (WK)

Karun Nair

R Smaran

Shreyas Gopal

Vyshak Vijayakumar

Vidwath Kaverappa

Abhilash Shetty

M Venkatesh

Nikin Jose

Abhinav Manohar

KV Aneesh

Mohsin Khan

Shikhar Shetty

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
