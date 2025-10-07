Rahul Dravid's son Anvay set to captain THIS state in Vinoo Mankad Trophy: Know in detail
CRICKET
Anvay Dravid, son of legendary cricketer Rahul Dravid, will be leading Karnataka in the upcoming season of Vinoo Mankad Trophy, which is scheduled to be held in Dehradun from October 9 to 17.
Rahul Dravid's son Anvay has been appointed as captain and wicketkeeper of Karnataka's squad for the upcoming edition of the Vinoo Mankad Trophy, starting October 9. The Vinoo Mankad Trophy is scheduled to be held at Dehradun from October 9 to 17. The 18-year-old was the state's leading run-getter in the previous edition of the tournament. Not only in this tournament, Anvay topped Karnataka's run charts in the Under-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy, wherein he scored 459 runs in six matches at a magnificent average of 91.80, which includes two centuries.
Anvay Dravid (C/WK)
S Manikanth (VC)
Rehan Mohammed (WK)
Nitish Arya
Adarsh D Urs
Praneeth Shetty
Vasav Venkatesh
Akshath Prabhakar
C Vaibhav
Kuldeep Singh Purohit
Rathan BR
Vainbhav Sharma
KA Tejas
Artharv Malviya
Sunny Kanchi
Apart from the juniors, the Karnataka senior side has also announced its squad for the Ranji Trophy 2025, which also includes Karun Nair. Nair will be making his comeback to Karnataka's team after two seasons. He was previously representing Vidarbha and played a vital role in their Ranji Trophy title-winning campaign last season. Meanwhile, Mayank Agarwal will continue to lead Karnataka in the upcoming Ranji Trophy.
Mayank Agarwal (C)
Kruthik Krishna (WK)
KL Shrijith (WK)
Karun Nair
R Smaran
Shreyas Gopal
Vyshak Vijayakumar
Vidwath Kaverappa
Abhilash Shetty
M Venkatesh
Nikin Jose
Abhinav Manohar
KV Aneesh
Mohsin Khan
Shikhar Shetty