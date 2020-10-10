Rahul Dravid's U-19 teammate Suresh Kumar commits suicide

Rahul Dravid’s U-19 teammate M Suresh Kumar was found dead in his house on Friday night, police said.

Rahul Dravid’s U-19 teammate M Suresh Kumar was found dead in his house on Friday night, police said.

The former Ranji trophy player was found hanging in his bedroom at his residence. According to police, the 47-year-old was found by his son.

“It was his son who found the cricketer hanging in his bedroom and informed us around 7.15 PM. Prima facie it is a suicide, but we are looking further into the matter,” police told PTI.

An under-appreciated Kerala cricketer w/a formidable record, M. Suresh Kumar, passed away yesterday at the age of 47. https://t.co/ZNOgtuUkim

In just 72 matches, he had 12 five-wicket hauls&two 10-wkts. He was a useful lower-order batsman w/a 1st-class century&7 fifties. OmShanti — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 10, 2020

The first-class cricketer had played for Kerala in the Ranji Trophy. A native of Alappuzha, Kumar played 72 First-Class matches from 1991-92 to 2005-06 and scored 1,657 runs and taken 196 wickets.

He also played 52 matches for Kerala and 17 matches for Railways where he was currently employed. He also played the Duleep Trophy where he represented South Zone and Central Zone. He was also part of India's Under-19 Test and ODI teams in 1992.