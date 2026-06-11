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Rahul Dravid's son Anvay Dravid earns India U-19 call-up for Sri Lanka tour

Anvay Dravid, son of former India captain Rahul Dravid, has been named in India's U-19 squad for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka. The selection marks a significant milestone in the young cricketer's career as he gets an opportunity to represent the country at the junior international level.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 11, 2026, 05:07 PM IST

Rahul Dravid's son Anvay Dravid earns India U-19 call-up for Sri Lanka tour
Anvay Dravid (L) and Rahul Dravid (Courtesy: X)
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Rahul Dravid’s younger son, Anvay Dravid, just took a big step forward in his cricket journey—he’s been picked for India’s Under-19 squad for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka, which kicks off on July 4. The BCCI’s Junior Cricket Committee announced the squads for this series, which includes three one-day matches and two multi-day games. Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan will captain both squads, with Lakshya Raichandani as vice-captain.

Anvay earned a spot in the one-day team as one of two wicket-keepers, sharing the gloves with Rajat Baghel. For the multi-day games, Manav Krishna and Aryan Sandesh Sakpal will handle the wicket-keeping. At 17, Anvay is already building a reputation—he led the Karnataka U-19 team to the quarterfinals in the last Vinoo Mankad Trophy, scoring 220 runs in six matches. His unbeaten 82 was a highlight, showing he’s got real potential under pressure.

Beyond that, Anvay has made appearances for the India Under-19 B team in the triangular series in Bengaluru, going up against both India A and Afghanistan Under-19. His performance at the domestic level didn’t go unnoticed; he later secured a place in Team C for the Under-19 One-Day Challenger Trophy, a tournament that typically showcases some of the country’s brightest young talent.

The Dravid family’s younger generation is making waves. Earlier in 2024, Anvay’s older brother, Samit Dravid, also made it into India’s Under-19 squad for a home series against Australia. Unfortunately, an injury kept him from taking the field in that series.

India U-19 One-Day squad: Sagar Virk, Lakshya Raichandani (VC), Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan (C), Vineeth V K, Arjun Rajput, Kushagra Ojha, Rajat Baghel (WK), Anvay Dravid (WK), Anmoljeet Singh, Vutkuri Yashveer Goud, Rohit Anil Yadav, Shavin V, Kavya Paresh Patel, Mohit Ulva, Ishan Sood.

India U-19 Multi-Day squad: Sagar Virk, Lakshya Raichandani (VC), Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan (C), Patel Kush, Manal Chauhan, Kushagra Ojha, Manav Krishna (WK), Aryan Sandesh Sakpal (WK), Hemchudeshan J, BK Kishore, Rohit Anil Yadav, Kavya Paresh Patel, Priyanshu Singh, Pranav Raghvendra, Chigurupati Venkata. 

Also read| ECB drops Ben Stokes for 2nd New Zealand Test amid nightclub scandal; Joe Root back as captain

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