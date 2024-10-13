During a rigorous training session at the nets, Rahul Dravid made a surprise appearance at the training center, much to the delight of the players.

In a heartwarming turn of events, former head coach of the Indian cricket team, Rahul Dravid, recently reunited with some of the country's most prominent cricketers at the iconic Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Among the players present were Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Rishabh Pant, who are currently gearing up for the upcoming Test series against New Zealand, set to commence on October 16th.

During a rigorous training session at the nets, Rahul Dravid made a surprise appearance at the training center, much to the delight of the players. Engaging in lively conversations and sharing moments of camaraderie, Dravid's presence added a special touch to the practice session. The reunion held particular significance as Dravid played a pivotal role in India's triumph at the 2024 T20 World Cup, with all the players present being part of the victorious squad.

The video capturing Rahul Dravid's visit has quickly gone viral, captivating fans and cricket enthusiasts alike with its heartwarming content.

As India prepares for the upcoming Test series against New Zealand, the spotlight will be on the team led by Rohit Sharma. Following their impressive 2-0 victory over Bangladesh, all eyes are on India as they aim to secure a spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) final for the third consecutive time.

India’s squad for the three Tests against New Zealand: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli , KL Rahul , Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin , Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep

