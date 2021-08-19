Rahul Dravid replacing Ravi Shastri as Team India coach? THIS is what we know

Since the news of Ravi Shastri's tenure as the head coach coming to an end after the ICC T20 World Cup started doing the rounds, many believed that Rahul Dravid would be next in line.

The reason everyone believed it was he was in charge of the Indian team on the tour of Sri Lanka for three ODIs and as many T20Is as the coach.

However, now it has been brought to the notice that Dravid has no desire to be the Indian team's next coach. According to reports, it was learnt that Dravid had made it clear he was not interested in the job and would like to continue his role at National Cricket Academy (NCA).

"Dravid has applied for NCA. He wants to stay in that position. He has done a great job with India A cricketers, created a complete supply chain for the Indian team, he wants to continue with that", a senior official from BCCI informed InsideSport.

Interestingly the BCCI had recently invited applications for the position of Head of Cricket at the NCA after Dravid's 2-year tenure ended.

However, a BCCI source had told PTI, "Yes, Rahul Dravid has reapplied for the post of Head of Cricket. You don’t need to be a genius to guess that he is going to continue after the tremendous work he has put in to change the face of NCA, which is now truly a centre of excellence.

"In fact, as of now, save Rahul, there are no other prominent names of stature who have applied for the post."

It has also been learned that the BCCI has decided to extend the deadline for submission for the applications to ensure interested candidates get enough time to apply.

"BCCI brass has decided to extend the deadline from August 15 by a few more days. When Rahul Dravid is in fray, everyone knows that there is little meaning in applying for the post. It’s more of a formality but yeah to be fair, a few more days are there if anyone feels that he would like to throw his hat in the ring," the source added.