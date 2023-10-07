Headlines

IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup preview: Head-to-head stats in ODIs, key players to watch out for

Sonu Nigam takes a dig at AR Rahman for composing Akshay Kumar, Kylie Minogue’s Chiggy Wiggy: ‘Itna bekaar gaana...'

This popular actor used to worked at construction site, asked his house help for job, ran away from home with only Rs...

Air India shares first look of its aircraft after change in logo, design; Check out pics

YEIDA launches scheme to set up toy, furniture parks in Greater Noida

Sikkim Flash Floods Update: Death toll continues to rise, missing people list doubles | Top Points

Cervical Spondylosis: 10 ways to reduce neck pain naturally

Highest total in ODI World Cup history

Players who have scored fastest hundred in ODI World Cup

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

Sikkim Flash Floods Update: Death toll continues to rise, missing people list doubles | Top Points

Israel-Gaza Attack: We are at war, says Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu after Hamas fires 5,000 rockets

Asian Games 2023: Jyothi Vennam clinches rare three gold medals in archery, historic haul of medals

Kaala Paani trailer: Mona Singh, Ashutosh Gowariker strive to protect Andaman and Nicobar Islands' people

Cricket

'Medical team has...': Rahul Dravid provides update on Shubman Gill ahead of India's World Cup opener vs Australia

Gill has been feeling under the weather lately, grappling with a persistent fever.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 07, 2023, 09:27 AM IST

India's coach, Rahul Dravid, has addressed the concerns surrounding Shubman Gill's participation in the upcoming India-Australia World Cup game, despite his recent battle with dengue.

Gill has been feeling under the weather lately, grappling with a persistent fever. Yesterday, reports surfaced indicating that he had tested positive for dengue, leading many to believe that he would be unable to compete in India's opening clash against Australia on October 8.

However, during a press conference held on October 6, Dravid provided a glimmer of hope by stating that Gill has not yet received an official ruling on his availability for the match in Chennai. Dravid mentioned that Gill's condition has improved, and the medical team will closely monitor his progress, ultimately making a decision on his participation on the day of the match.

“He’s certainly feeling better today. The medical team is monitoring on daily basis. We have 36 hours, we’ll see what decision they take. He’s certainly feeling better today. Medical team hasn’t ruled him out as yet. We’ll keep monitoring him on a day to day basis. We’ll see how he feels day after tomorrow,” said Dravid.

Gill's absence would be a significant setback for India. He has emerged as India's leading run-scorer in ODIs this year, amassing over 1,200 runs with an impressive average of above 70, including five centuries.

During the recently concluded ODI series against Australia, Gill showcased his prowess by accumulating 178 runs across two innings. Notably, he played a remarkable knock of 74 runs off just 64 balls in the first ODI in Mohali, followed by a splendid 104 runs off 97 balls in Indore.

If Gill is unable to participate, India will likely turn to Ishan Kishan to fill the void at the top of the batting order. Kishan, along with Suryakumar Yadav, serves as one of the backup batters in the squad. However, it is worth noting that only Kishan possesses prior experience as an opener in ODIs.

