'Medical team has...': Rahul Dravid provides update on Shubman Gill ahead of India's World Cup opener vs Australia

India's coach, Rahul Dravid, has addressed the concerns surrounding Shubman Gill's participation in the upcoming India-Australia World Cup game, despite his recent battle with dengue.

Gill has been feeling under the weather lately, grappling with a persistent fever. Yesterday, reports surfaced indicating that he had tested positive for dengue, leading many to believe that he would be unable to compete in India's opening clash against Australia on October 8.

However, during a press conference held on October 6, Dravid provided a glimmer of hope by stating that Gill has not yet received an official ruling on his availability for the match in Chennai. Dravid mentioned that Gill's condition has improved, and the medical team will closely monitor his progress, ultimately making a decision on his participation on the day of the match.

“He’s certainly feeling better today. The medical team is monitoring on daily basis. We have 36 hours, we’ll see what decision they take. He’s certainly feeling better today. Medical team hasn’t ruled him out as yet. We’ll keep monitoring him on a day to day basis. We’ll see how he feels day after tomorrow,” said Dravid.

Gill's absence would be a significant setback for India. He has emerged as India's leading run-scorer in ODIs this year, amassing over 1,200 runs with an impressive average of above 70, including five centuries.

During the recently concluded ODI series against Australia, Gill showcased his prowess by accumulating 178 runs across two innings. Notably, he played a remarkable knock of 74 runs off just 64 balls in the first ODI in Mohali, followed by a splendid 104 runs off 97 balls in Indore.

If Gill is unable to participate, India will likely turn to Ishan Kishan to fill the void at the top of the batting order. Kishan, along with Suryakumar Yadav, serves as one of the backup batters in the squad. However, it is worth noting that only Kishan possesses prior experience as an opener in ODIs.

