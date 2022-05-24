Rahul Dravid made tough call of axing Shikhar Dhawan from India's squad for SA T20Is: Report

Rahul Dravid informed Shikhar Dhawan about his axing from India's squad for T20Is

Team India veteran Shikhar Dhawan's exclusion from India's squad for upcoming T20Is has raised plenty of eyebrows. Ahead of the South Africa series, there was plenty of talk that Dhawan would mark his return with the Men in Blue, particularly because the likes of Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma would be rested.

However, as per reports, Team India head coach Rahul Dravid insisted that India should look beyond Shikhar Dhawan, and the selectors agreed to it. Dravid in fact informed Dhawan about him not being selected for India's T20Is versus the Proteas, ahead of the selectors' meeting on Sunday.

As per a report filed by Inside Sport, a top BCCI official revealed the details of 'tough call' of excluding Dhawan for India's upcoming assignment.

"Shikhar has been a great servant of Indian cricket for over a decade. But in T20s, you have to give chances to youngsters who have been doing well. Rahul had to make the tough call and we all agreed. Shikhar was informed by Rahul before the team was announced on Sunday," the top-BCCI official was quoted as saying.

Dhawan's axing clearly indicates that the southpaw is currently not in the scheme of things going ahead with the ICC T20 World Cup on the horizon.

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) opener had a stellar campaign in IPL 2022, and it was Dhawan who led India's second-string side earlier last year when the regulars were rested.

Some reports had stated that Dhawan could have led India alongside Hardik Pandya who also got selected, but the left-hander from Delhi was snubbed instead.

IPL 2022 revelations Umran Malik, and Arshdeep Singh earned their maiden call-ups, while the likes of Kuldeep Yadav, Pandya, Dinesh Karthik made their return to the Indian side.