Cricket

Bio-bubble fatigue an issue for Team India? Rahul Dravid keen to solve problem and assess workload of players

Many players like Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Virat Kohli have been rested for the three-match T20I series.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 10, 2021, 05:10 PM IST

With Ravi Shastri's tenure ending following India's ouster in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, the baton has been taken by former India skipper Rahul Dravid. The man is all set to take charge of the Indian cricket from the New Zealand series which will begin on November 17.

If reports are to be believed, Dravid is said to keep his primary focus to deal with players' fatigue issues. Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus, leagues and tournaments have gone under a strict bio-secure bubble.

In the bio-secure bubble, players were not allowed to roam around as they used to do before and even have to follow some strict norms. 

With players not allowed to step outside a certain area, many faced mental and physical fatigue, which went on to impact their game.

Keeping all this in mind, Dravid is keen to fix the fatigue concern and according to a report the coach had brought the issue in front of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC). He and BCCI secretary Jay Shah have said to have set a plan on players' rotation depending upon their workload.

While till date, the decision to pick, drop, or rest players were taken by the selectors, however, Dravid is now set to decide the name of resting players before the selectors announce their 15-man squad. 

"The BCCI will decide on which player needs to be rested depending on how much cricket is being played. We are aware of the fatigue issue. The player who has been rested will get his place back in the team even if the replacement does well," a BCCI official was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.

As for the Kiwi clash, many players like Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Virat Kohli have been rested for the three-match T20I series.

