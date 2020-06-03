Rahul Dravid is game’s most committed student, Sourav Ganguly unconventional and fierce: VVS Laxman

Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman took to social media to share his love and appreciation for his fellow teammates Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid.

Talking about Dravid, Laxman wrote, "The game's most committed student, Rahul was the ultimate team man, responding to every challenge with complete dedication," Laxman said in a tweet on Wednesday.

"Despite being in a position to say ‘no', he not only kept wicket in white-ball cricket and opened the batting in Tests, but did so with utmost diligence," he added.

This is not the first time Laxman has praised a teammate. Each day the batsman has taken time to write about a player. Earlier he wrote about BCCI President Ganguly and said, "Unconventional and fiercely proud, @SGanguly99 wore his heart on his sleeve. And, sometimes, bared it too! Empowering youngsters who went on to do wonders for the country was credit to his great leadership qualities".

He had also praised Anil Kumble and Sachin Tendulkar in his tweets. He called Kumble a 'giant' who with his 'grit, drive and bravery' helped India while for Tendulkar he said that legends like him are made after having 'commitment, passion & respect for the game'.

Laxman along with Dravid and Ganguly rode India towards many victories. Talking about one such match will be the 2001 Kolkata Test against Australia.

Off-spinner Harbhajan Singh had picked up a hat-trick and registered figures of 6/73 helping India win the contest by 171 runs at the Eden Gardens.

The victory had ended Australia's 16-match winning streak while this Test was only the third instance in history when a team had won a match after being enforced to follow-on.