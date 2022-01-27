Search icon
'Dravid era starts': Twitterati celebrate Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi's inclusion in India squad

Fans on Twitter were ecstatic after BCCI named Ravi Bishnoi and Kuldeep Yadav in India's squad for the upcoming series versus West Indies.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 27, 2022, 09:58 AM IST

Team India will take on West Indies in their next assignment after the horror show in South Africa. On Wednesday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the Team India squad that will face the Caribbean side. 

There were plenty of surprises as BCCI named the 18-member squad, the biggest one of them being Kuldeep Yadav's return to India. Moreover, youngster Ravi Bishnoi has earned his maiden call-up to the senior team. 

Skipper Rohit Sharma returns to lead India after missing out on the South Africa tour due to a hamstring injury, however, Hardik Pandya and Ravichandran Ashwin were not included in the squad. 

As the BCCI announced the team, fans on Twitter couldn't keep calm as they rejoiced the return of Kuldeep Yadav. Furthermore, many fans were also happy to see youngsters like Bishnoi getting the chance to showcase their talent on the international stage. 

Here is how Twitterati celebrated Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi's inclusion in Team India squad:

Here is Team India's full squad for the West Indies series - 

ODI: Rohit Sharma (Capt), KL Rahul (vc), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), D Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan

T20I: Rohit Sharma(Capt), KL Rahul (vc), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel

