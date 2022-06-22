Rahul Dravid breaks silence on Rishabh Pant's captaincy, says 'too early to judge him'

Headlines

Google Doodle today celebrates Zarina Hashmi, Indian-American artist's 86th birthday, know all about her

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar needs to stop being a lost child, take a stand for herself and others | Opinion

'Aap se zyada balls khel gaya': Ishan Kishan trolls Ajinkya Rahane, compares him with West Indies No.11 - Watch

Delhi: PM Modi speaks to LG on steps taken to deal with flood-like situation in capital

Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara donates first salary from ad film to charity, expresses interest in acting

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Google Doodle today celebrates Zarina Hashmi, Indian-American artist's 86th birthday, know all about her

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

Delhi: PM Modi speaks to LG on steps taken to deal with flood-like situation in capital

Thyroid: 10 remedies for Hyperthyroidism and Hypothyroidism

Food items Hrithik Roshan eats for a muscular body

10 superfoods that help fight diarrhea

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Nikki Tamboli poses for paps in denim outfit, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Who is Nisha Upadhyay? Bhojpuri singer who suffered bullet injury at live show in Patna

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

DNA | Watch the 'Akhand Bharat' relationship between India & Nepal

In the aftermath of cyclone Biparjoy, Gujarat grapples with destruction; Mandvi inundated with water

IPL 2023 Playoffs: From Venues to timings; all you need to know about IPL 2023 Playoffs schedule

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar needs to stop being a lost child, take a stand for herself and others | Opinion

Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara donates first salary from ad film to charity, expresses interest in acting

HomeCricket

Cricket

Rahul Dravid breaks silence on Rishabh Pant's captaincy, says 'too early to judge him'

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid insisted that it's too early to judge the captaincy of Rishabh Pant after the T20I series vs South Africa ended 2-2

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 22, 2022, 03:49 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid has given his verdict on Rishabh Pant's captaincy after the conclusion of India's five-match T20I series against South Africa at home. Pant was criticised a lot for his decisions as India lost the first two games of the series, but then they staged a stunning comeback to level the series 2-2. 

Hence, there were two sides to Pant's captaincy, one which saw the side lose ground against the Proteas, and one which registered the epic comeback. Unfortunately for the Men in Blue, the fifth T20I in Bengaluru was washed out and it was India who were favourites to win the series decider. 

After the conclusion of the series, speaking during the post-match press conference on Sunday, Dravid was quizzed about Pant's captaincy. The youngster wasn't the first choice to lead India against South Africa, however, KL Rahul's groin injury ruled him out of the series, and then the responsibility came to Pant. 

READ| Irfan Pathan omits Rishabh Pant from his ideal playing XI for the upcoming ICC T20I CWC

The Southpaw could only score 58 runs in five matches, which led to many questioning his place in the playing XI, but Dravid was buying none of it. He felt that it's too early to judge the captaincy of Pant. 

"To bring a team back from 0-2 down and to level it at 2-2 and give us a chance to win was good. Captaincy is not about wins and losses only. He (Pant) is a young captain, growing as leader. It is too early to judge him and you don't want to do that after one series," said Dravid. 

He further added, "It was nice to see he has got opportunities to lead, keep and bat. He had a lot of load on him but gaining from that experience and credit to him for ensuring that we went from 0-2 down to 2-2."

READ| India vs England: Shreyas Iyer jets off for UK with 'partner' Rishabh Pant - see pic

Meanwhile, Dravid and Pant have since flown to the UK, to join up with the rest of the Indian contingent as they prepare to face off against England in the rescheduled fifth Test from last year, under Rohit Sharma's captaincy. 

The fifth Test will be played at Edgbaston from July 1-5, with India having a 2-1 lead in the series over the hosts. 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Chandrayaan-3 successfully launched: Why ISRO scientists want to explore Moon's South Pole?

Hukum preview: Rajinkanth looks badass as law protector in new song from Jailer; netizens say 'goosebumps overloaded'

'Yamuna ji reclaims its course': Old illustrations gain viral attention as Delhi grapples with flood

Viral video: Incredible bear rescue from open well in Odisha's Nabrangpur impresses internet

Delhi news: Massive fire breaks out on 9th floor of DCM building in Barakhamba road, video surfaces

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Nikki Tamboli poses for paps in denim outfit, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Who is Nisha Upadhyay? Bhojpuri singer who suffered bullet injury at live show in Patna

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

Remember Hrithik Roshan's sister in Agneepath aka Kanika Tiwari? Here's how glamorous she looks now

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE