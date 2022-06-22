Rahul Dravid breaks silence on Rishabh Pant's captaincy, says 'too early to judge him'

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid insisted that it's too early to judge the captaincy of Rishabh Pant after the T20I series vs South Africa ended 2-2

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid has given his verdict on Rishabh Pant's captaincy after the conclusion of India's five-match T20I series against South Africa at home. Pant was criticised a lot for his decisions as India lost the first two games of the series, but then they staged a stunning comeback to level the series 2-2.

Hence, there were two sides to Pant's captaincy, one which saw the side lose ground against the Proteas, and one which registered the epic comeback. Unfortunately for the Men in Blue, the fifth T20I in Bengaluru was washed out and it was India who were favourites to win the series decider.

After the conclusion of the series, speaking during the post-match press conference on Sunday, Dravid was quizzed about Pant's captaincy. The youngster wasn't the first choice to lead India against South Africa, however, KL Rahul's groin injury ruled him out of the series, and then the responsibility came to Pant.

The Southpaw could only score 58 runs in five matches, which led to many questioning his place in the playing XI, but Dravid was buying none of it. He felt that it's too early to judge the captaincy of Pant.

"To bring a team back from 0-2 down and to level it at 2-2 and give us a chance to win was good. Captaincy is not about wins and losses only. He (Pant) is a young captain, growing as leader. It is too early to judge him and you don't want to do that after one series," said Dravid.

He further added, "It was nice to see he has got opportunities to lead, keep and bat. He had a lot of load on him but gaining from that experience and credit to him for ensuring that we went from 0-2 down to 2-2."

Meanwhile, Dravid and Pant have since flown to the UK, to join up with the rest of the Indian contingent as they prepare to face off against England in the rescheduled fifth Test from last year, under Rohit Sharma's captaincy.

The fifth Test will be played at Edgbaston from July 1-5, with India having a 2-1 lead in the series over the hosts.