Rahul Dravid’s big WTC verdict: How India can still make the final

Former head coach Rahul Dravid believes India can still reach the WTC 2027 final despite sitting fifth in the current Standings, below Bangladesh.

Rahul Dravid, former Team India head coach, is hopeful that the Men in Blue can still qualify for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final 2027. While speaking to JioStar, Dravid shared his views on Team India's chances of making it to the WTC 2027 Final next year and said, ''I'm hoping they do. It will be a great run if India can qualify for the WTC final from here. They've fallen behind a little bit, but the kind of quality that the Indian team has, you're not going to write them off at any stage. They started off well against Sri Lanka, so that's a good first step.''

''Hopefully, they can keep the guys fit and not have a lot of injuries over the next few months. Australia will be really exciting. A lot of their players will be keen to do well in India. That's a generation of truly great Australian players, a great Australian team that has not won in India. So they'll be keen to do that,'' he added.

Dravid warns India about New Zealand challenge

Talking about the Blackcaps, who won the inaugural WTC title in 2021, Dravid further said, ''New Zealand away is always a challenge. Tough team, New Zealand, to play away from home. A lot of the young Indian boys have not played in those conditions, so that's going to be a big challenge. We're missing the experience of Virat and Rohit, Ajinkya Rahane, and Pujara, these kinds of guys who've probably been there the last time India went. So that will be interesting series as well.''

Dravid backs Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for red-ball cricket

Dravid also shared his views on young batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and on the possibility of him debuting in red-ball cricket. ''With Vaibhav, you've got to be patient. He's only 15 years old, and from what I've seen of the kid I have no doubt that, given the opportunity to practice and play domestic cricket and a couple of seasons of red-ball cricket, he will be able to hold his own in a Test match team. Whether he'll be able to break into the XI with the guys already performing, that's a different story and a tricky one,'' Dravid noted.

Current WTC 2025-27 Standings (PCT)

Australia - 1st (80%)

South Africa - 2nd (75%)

New Zealand - 3rd (72.22%)

Bangladesh - 4th (55.56%)

India - 5th (53.33%)

Sri Lanka - 6th (33.33%)

England - 7th (29.76%)

West Indies - 8th (20.83%)

Pakistan - 9th (19.05%)