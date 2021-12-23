IND vs SA: Rahul Dravid and Team India enjoy 'open skies, delicious food' ahead of Test series opener

India's Boxing Day Test against South Africa is just days away and the Men in Blue is doing everything possible to win the series against the host nation - which they have not been able to do.

While preparations for the same are on, the Indian team also decided to enjoy their much-needed break and on Tuesday night, some Indian cricketers were seen enjoying a barbecue.

Among the photos going around on social media, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Ajinkya Rahane were seen along with Indian team head coach Rahul Dravid and a few other members from Team India's contingent.

Indian opener Mayank Agarwal and middle-order batter Rahane shared photos of their dinner. While Mayank posted pictures on his official Instagram handle and captioned it, "Nothing like a fiery BBQ night", Rahane wrote, "Good company, open skies, delicious food".

See here:

India's tour of South Africa:

The three-match Test series commences on Boxing Day (December 26) at the Centurion and then both the teams will then travel to Johannesburg and Cape Town for the second and third Test respectively.

Soon after, an ODI series has been scheduled which will begin on January 19 with the first ODI and the second and third ODI taking place on January 21 and January 23 respectively.

Both, the Test series and the ODI series will be played behind closed doors due to the Omricon threat.